Where Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry’s Mother Suzi Irwin Is Today

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry recently heard from her mother after not speaking for years. Kailyn cut her mom out of her life because of her addiction to alcohol. But with four children in her life–two whom Suzi has never met–Kailyn contemplated reaching out to her estranged mother. She never followed through, but on the new season of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn received a random phone call from her mother.

Earlier in the month, Lowry told her followers that her sons think she doesn’t have a mother when a fan asked if her boys asked about their maternal grandmother. “They have [asked about her] once or twice over the years, but I think they just understand that I don’t have a mom,” she said, according to In Touch Weekly.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Suzi is “alive and well” and lives less than two hours away from Kailyn in Delaware.

Kailyn Wrote About Her Mother In Two of Her Memoirs

Kailyn’s relationship with her mother hasn’t been one of the main topics on the show, but she has written about Suzi in both of her books. In 2016’s Heart and Hustle, she wrote about how her mother chose alcohol over her daughter.

“The best of my mom’s love went into the bottles she drowned herself in day-in and day-out. The love that should have been mine went into bottles and empty cans that were tossed in the trash and carried away,” she wrote. “I was left with whatever spilled, and it wasn’t enough.”

In her second book, Letter of Love, she said Isaac saved her. “I know that people say things like that all the time, but Isaac saved me,” she wrote, as noted by In Touch Weekly. “If I didn’t have him, I wouldn’t have realized the hard times that were in front of me. This could have taken me down a [completely] different path, more like my mother’s.”

Kailyn Wants Her Sons To Know Her Side of The Family

While Kailyn doesn’t mind not having her mother in her life, she wants her sons to know their maternal grandmother. She had thought about reconnecting when Lux turned 1.

“I just found that I had to cut my mom off completely,” Kailyn said on her podcast in 2018, as shown on Teen Mom 2. “Now, I’m not as angry but now I’m starting to like, I don’t know, like my third son just turned 1, and I don’t even know if my mom knows I had a third son.’

Kailyn added that it’s hard for her to have sympathy for her mother’s addiction. “I have a hard time with that,” she said on her podcast, according to The Ashley. “I don’t have any sympathy or empathy or whatever you want to call it. I don’t have it for my mom, and it’s hard for me. I want to have a relationship with her but am I going to be OK with it if she’s not sober all the time…I don’t think my mom recognizes she has a problem, or if she does recognize, she doesn’t want help.”