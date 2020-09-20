Kailyn Lowry Weight Loss Goals: ‘Teen Mom’ To Lose 50 Pounds

She’s ready to get snatched! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is starting a weight loss journey after giving birth to baby No. 4, Creed, in August. Creed is only a few weeks old, but the MTV reality star said she’s ready to lose some weight after starting a new gym membership.

“My goal right now is to drop 50 pounds and join the Air Force Reserves,” Lowry, 28, said September 17 of her “Coffee Convos” podcast with co-host Lindsie Chrisley, as noted by In Touch Weekly. “I have to get my head in the game.”

Lowry used to do Crossfit with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, who now owns his own gym, but she’s trying something a little different this time around to lose the baby weight. “It’s not CrossFit— but… it’s like CrossFit in that way,” she said, explaining the gym offers different types of weight training classes. “But it’s like, resistance bands and you wear a harness and stuff and you do these cool workouts.”

Lowry Struggles With Healthy Eating

Lowry felt comfortable with the owners and their credo. They expect their members to exercise and keep a healthy diet–but if they mess up one day of that week–that’s OK. “When I went to go meet the owners, they were so nice,” the boy mom explained to her co-host. “I was just explaining to them where my head is at, because it’s really mind over matter for everything. Even the food discipline. Their motto is six in one.”

Lowry enjoys working out but it’s healthy eating that’s her biggest downfall. “We’ve talked about this before,” she told Chrisley. “Working out is not the problem for me, it’s the eating that’s a huge issue for me.”

Lowry Considered Abortion When She Became Pregnant A Fourth Time

The new season of Teen Mom 2 showed a psychic telling Lowry she would become pregnant with a boy–and of course she was right. But the MTV reality star struggled with news.

“I just didn’t know if I was going to have this baby or terminate the pregnancy,” she told People. “I went to an abortion appointment. I definitely talked about that.”

“I’m just nervous that people are going to be like, ‘Why would you ever admit that you did that on TV for everyone to see?'” she continued. “Not everything is black and white, not everything is cut and dry. So I hope that people understand the thought process and the pain that I was going through.”

It wasn’t that she didn’t want to have another baby, it was the situation she found herself in with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, who is the father of Lux and Creed. “I’m happy he’s here… I love him so much,” Lowry said. “I just want to focus on trying to parent four kids by myself, because clearly, I don’t have his help in that.”

The couple recently got into a public fight after Lopez cut Lux’s hair without her permission. She called him a narcissist, and Lopez defended himself, saying he could cut his son’s hair if he wants to.

He also caused some drama among Teen Mom fans when he liked one of Briana DeJesus’s picture. She and Lowry haven’t gotten along since she dated Lowry’s ex, Javi Marroquin.

“It was one picture, bro. One picture,” Lopez said on Instagram live, defending himself.

“Are you butthurt about one picture?” he asked his followers. “Oh my god, you need to grow up. You’re like probably 50 worrying about why I liked a picture. That’s what the app is for, guys.”

