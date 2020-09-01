Leah Messer’s Exes Jeremy Calvert & Corey Simms’ Relationship Today

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is attempting to have a cordial relationship with both her daughters’ fathers, but Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert can’t seem to get along with each other. Season 10 of the MTV reality star kicks off where viewers saw them last, at the reunion for Season 9B, which aired in December 2019. While Calvert and Messer were flirting, Calvert also threw jabs at Simms, father of twins Ali and Aleeah. Calvert fathered Messer’s youngest daughter, Addie.

Initially, Messer was not pleased with the drama. She didn’t want to be put in between Simms and Calvert since she has to co-parent with them both, but she said ultimately it worked out for the best. “Even as far as past stuff and everything, so even though it was a little bit of drama at first, it all led us to a much better place and a much better place communicating more effectively,” Messer told Too Fab before the Season 10 premiere on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Are Simms and Calvert Friends Now?

As for where Calvert and Simms stand now, they aren’t on speaking terms. “They don’t even talk and we won’t be having [an in-person] reunion this year, so that’s a good thing in my opinion,” she told the publication, referring to the in-person reunion being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. “We don’t need a reunion, we’ll do it virtually because Corey was posting on his Twitter, like, ‘I’m gonna be at this next reunion,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh please don’t.'”

As noted by Too Fab, the drama unfolded when host Dr. Drew Pinsky asked Calvert if he and Simms were on good terms. He said, “no” and then added, “We get along but I just don’t agree with a lot of s***.” The thing that irked Calvert was that Simms doesn’t go to doctor appointments for his daughter Ali, who battles Titin’s muscular dystrophy.

“[Messer] is the only one who goes to Ali’s appointments,” Calvert said during the reunion, according to The Ashley. “Corey hasn’t attended Ali’s appointment in Columbus in who knows how long.”

“I just feel like [Simms] uses [Messer] all the time,” he continued. “He still could make an effort to go. I don’t care if it’s a two-minute appointment. At least show your presence for your child. I can’t be there for Addie for so much and it hurts my feelings, because of my job. And Corey has a f***ing great schedule; he works at home. And he can take off whenever he f***ing wants to!”

Simms Slammed Calvert For His Attack

Simms did not take kindly to the attack, especially since he and Messer had talked about who would attend Ali’s appointments. “The girls never once came to me about any issues of such. And for Mr. Dad of the year to run his mouth about not going to doctors’ appointments.. how many have you been to there, big guy??” he wrote.

“The bull crap stops now!” he added, as noted by The Ashley. “I’m so sick of constantly sitting back and rolling with the punches and me and my wife being dragged through the mud. There is SOOOO much more to this whole story.”

Simms was also upset that Messer and Calvert talked about the tension they have with Simms’ wife, Miranda. “Miranda has been nothing but great to Ali and Aleeah since the very beginning, constantly making sure that everything the girls need or want they get,” Simms wrote, as noted by In Touch Weekly. “Loving and caring for them unconditionally. The girls never once came to me about any issues of such.”

They agreed that Messer would go to the majority of the visits. In the premiere episode, Messer asks Ali if she would like her dad to come to her medical appointments more often.

