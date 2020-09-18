Teen Mom Maci Bookout Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumors

Battling divorce rumors is something that typically comes with the job when you’re a cast member of Teen Mom. Maci Bookout and Tyler McKinney regularly have people questioning their relationship, with rumors often swirling about a phony breakup.

Maci recently posted an article that dismantled popular gossip about the couple–ranging from breaking up to be pregnant with a fourth baby. The article she shared, published by Champion Daily, revealed that Maci and Taylor are still together.

Maci might have worried some fans when she was promoting the story. She shared a picture of herself and Taylor, potentially in an argument, and then wrote, “The TRUTH on the DIVORCE!” She also shared an emoji of a crying face, which could have made it seem like the couple was calling it quits.

“It would appear that rumors of any dissension/issues between the McKinney’s are simply false rumors and NOT true,” Champion Daily wrote. “They seem happier than ever together, both on the show and in photos. This makes us happy, as we truly feel that when Maci met Taylor she found her ‘happily ever after’ and they’re just not a couple we see ever splitting up. And that makes us beyond thrilled.”

Will Maci & Taylor Have a Fourth Baby?

The only rumor more popular than whether or not the couple is splitting is if they will be having a fourth baby–and questioning if Maci is already pregnant.

Maci is a mother-of-three. She shares 11-year-old son Bentley Cadence Edwards with ex Ryan Edwards and then she and Taylor have two children together: 4-year-old daughter Jayde Carter McKinney and 3-year-old son Maverick Reed McKinney.

The couple doesn’t agree about this issue. Taylor wants to have another baby and Maci actually asked her husband to get a vasectomy. “We’re on the same page as far as it being OK, that we’re on different pages,” Maci told Us Weekly in April.

“That’s one of the things that we really tried to stay consistent in is that it’s normal and not completely crazy that we are on different sides of the fence when it comes to that,” she continued. “And we’re both also very respectful of how the other one feels about it.”

Maci Faced Backlash For Bentley’s Wrestling Diet

During the most recent season of Teen Mom OG, viewers saw Bentley delve into the world of wrestling. With Maci on board, she encouraged him to pursue a healthy diet. In one scene, she encouraged him to eat a salad and didn’t want him to eat candy or carbs when Beltney said he wanted to wrestle in a lower weight class.

“In reference to tonight’s episode-I have never and will never convince Bentley to ‘cut’ weight. After wrestling his first 2 tournaments in the 75lb class weighing in at 72-he came to me & said he wanted to wrestle at 70,” she tweeted in May. “I told him that’s fine, but you WILL NOT ‘cut’ weight.”

“I will lay out a healthy scheduled diet for u, u can eat salads, grilled chicken, veggies, good carbs-instead of pizza, doritos & candybars,” she continued. “Through the season, he decided he didn’t like it-I told him that’s okay! U can go back to usual and wrestle at 75 which is what he did.”

