How to Watch Teen Mom 2 Season 10 Online Without Cable

Long-running MTV reality show Teen Mom 2 is back on Tuesday, September 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with its 10th season of following the drama and relationships of Chelsea DeBoer, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer and more.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Teen Mom 2 on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Teen Mom 2’ Season 10 Preview

Moms Under Pressure! | Teen Mom 2 Official TrailerThe ladies of Teen Mom 2 are about to pop… off. See what puts them under pressure with a new season beginning Tuesday, September 1st on MTV. #TeenMomOG #TeenMom2 #MTV Subscribe to Teen Mom: http://bit.ly/2OEM0OO A decade after it all began, Catelynn, Maci, Amber, and Cheyenne of Teen Mom OG continue to share their families' triumphs and struggles with the world. On Teen Mom 2, Jade joins Kailyn, Leah, Briana and Chelsea as the moms navigate parenting, family dynamics, their careers and their love lives. Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant chronicles the lives of Ashley, Brianna and Kayla, along with two new moms Kiaya and Rachel. Their stories continue Tuesdays on MTV! More from Teen Mom: Like Teen Mom on Facebook: http://bit.ly/2YPP8er Follow Teen Mom on Twitter: http://bit.ly/2M8Mqei Teen Mom Instagram: http://bit.ly/2KmFvfq #MTV is your destination for the hit series WNO, VMA, Jersey Shore, The Challenge, How Far Is Tattoo Far?, Teen Mom and much more! 2020-08-05T16:00:09Z

When we last saw the ladies of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry faced a terrible choice when the veterinarian told her she should have her dog, Bear, put to sleep because of his deteriorating health. She and her three sons took him to the vet and said goodbye in a heartbreaking scene on the show.

Elsewhere, Leah Messer ended her rekindled romance with Jeremy Calvert, and Briana DeJesus had to talk to John Rodriguez about their failing relationship. Adam Lind’s mom threatened Chelsea DeBoer with a lawsuit if Chelsea didn’t let Adam attend Aubree’s monthly visits at her house, and Jade Cline let Sean Austin hang around longer with their daughter Kloie because Sean showed himself to be clean and sober.

When the show returns on September 1, the season 10 premiere is called “New Season, Old Wounds” and the description teases, “Briana, frustrated by Luis’ absence, tracks him down at a nightclub; after a major fight with her mom, things get even worse for Jade at Kloie’s birthday party; Jeremy starts drama with Corey, putting Leah in the middle.”

Every Single Teen Mom 2 Birthday Party 🎉 MTVTeen Mom 2 is turning 10 and we’re celebrating with a look back at every birthday party thrown by Chelsea, Leah, Kailyn, and Briana. #TeenMomOG #TeenMom2 #MTV Subscribe to Teen Mom: http://bit.ly/2OEM0OO A decade after it all began, Catelynn, Maci, Amber, and Cheyenne of Teen Mom OG continue to share their families' triumphs and struggles with the world. On Teen Mom 2, Jade joins Kailyn, Leah, Briana and Chelsea as the moms navigate parenting, family dynamics, their careers and their love lives. Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant chronicles the lives of Ashley, Brianna and Kayla, along with two new moms Kiaya and Rachel. Their stories continue Tuesdays on MTV! More from Teen Mom: Like Teen Mom on Facebook: http://bit.ly/2YPP8er Follow Teen Mom on Twitter: http://bit.ly/2M8Mqei Teen Mom Instagram: http://bit.ly/2KmFvfq #MTV is your destination for the hit series WNO, VMA, Jersey Shore, The Challenge, How Far Is Tattoo Far?, Teen Mom and much more! 2020-08-26T20:00:08Z

Then on September 8, an episode called “Blood and Water” promises, “Jade’s mom asks her for a big favor; Briana takes an STI test after her night with Luis; Chelsea takes Aubree out for a mother-daughter day; Leah and Victoria visit her boyfriend in Costa Rica; Kailyn gets a surprising phone call.”

The season 10 trailer also shows that Messer will be admitting about her past struggles with substance abuse, DeJesus has to deal with getting an STD, Lowry is preparing for the birth of her fourth child, and DeBoer is shown getting tested for COVID-19.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

