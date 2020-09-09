Former Teen Mom Star Scores Her Own Docuseries

Former MTV star Jenelle Evans has something to say. In line with the Season 10 premiere of Teen Mom 2 on September 2, Evans debuted the first episode of her own YouTube docuseries, titled “I Have Something To Say.” Whereas TM2 airs every Tuesday, Evans posts her new episodes on Mondays.

The series explores the past year of her life, which hasn’t been documented by MTV for the first time since 2009. Evans was fired from the show in May 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their dog, Nugget. She also briefly lost custody of her 3-year-old daughter Ensley and 6-year-old son Kaiser following the violent incident. Evans’ mother Barabara has full custody of her oldest son, 11-year-old Jace. The two youngest children were returned to Evans and Eason in July 2019.

Evans Filmed Herself After The Kids Were Removed in May 2019

Evans remembered how quiet the home was without her children. “It was a long time. It was really stressful and as a mother, I didn’t know where to go,” she says in episode 2.

“I didn’t know what to do. I cleaned my house as much as possible but there was nothing else left to clean,” she continues. “Then everything was so quiet and I was so upset because I was used to hearing giggles in the background, hearing my kids’ voices, [them] hugging me, watching movies with them and enjoying time together as a family. It was all taken away.”

According to Evans, the judge in their child protective services case, Judge Fairley, took the children away based on claims that Eason “has a bad temper.” She doesn’t mention that Eason fatally shot the family dog.

Evans then cuts to a video of her hysterically crying in Ensley’s room after the kids were taken away in May 2019, saying she did nothing wrong. “I didn’t do anything to deserve this,” she cries. “I know what kind of mom I am and I’m a damn good mom. I do everything every day for my kids.”

Barbara Blames Teen Mom 2 Fans For Ensley & Kaiser Being Taken Away

Barbara appears in the next part of the video, where she talks about the case and calls the CPS investigation “strange.”

According to Barbara, she wasn’t given much insight as to what was happening, saying CPS called her and told her to pick up Ensley. Kaiser was sent to live with his paternal grandmother. Barbara also didn’t mention the dog being killed, and reasons there was no basis to take the children away because Evans and Eason weren’t abusing drugs, alcohol, or each other.

“The only thing they had on them was David has an anger issue, but the kids weren’t hurt. They didn’t have any bruises. It was so strange. It was a very stressful time for us all,” she says. “It was insane and it was all for nothing.”

Barbara says that when Jace was interviewed by CPS, he said he was concerned about David’s anger, but he never talked about being physically abused by his stepfather.

“It was all a big waste of time, heartbreak, hurt, a lot of tears. It’s sickening,” she says. “I think it was very wrong for CPS to come in and take the children away.”

Barabara blamed Teen Mom 2 fans for the reason why the children were taken away. “I’ve never heard anything like it,” she added.

