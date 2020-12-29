Teen Mom 2: Adam Lind Claims Chelsea Houska Cheated on Him

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans has long accused former co-star Chelsea Houska of getting a “golden” edit, but she’s not the only one. In an unearthed clip from the 2014 Teen Mom 2 reunion with Dr. Drew Pinsky, Adam claimed that Chelsea once slept with his brother and she didn’t deny it. He also claimed that she had sex with his best friend from high school while she was pregnant with Aubree, another accusation that she didn’t refute.

Adam blasted Chelsea while trying to explain why he has been unkind to her. “Do you know why I was an a**hole?! Chelsea, you did horrible things to me,” Adam claimed, as noted by Starcasm. “When she was pregnant with Aubree, she slept with one of my best friends that I went to high school with. While she was pregnant with my child.”

Chelsea’s father Randy, who also appeared at the reunion tried to point out the hypocrisy of Adam’s statement, saying that Adam had also cheated on his girlfriend while she was pregnant with their baby. At the time, he was referring to Taylor Harbour, who was expecting daughter Paisley. Adam dismissed Randy’s accusations and said Chelsea’s actions “scarred me for life.”

Chelsea, who remained calm at the time according to Starcasm, tried to tell Adam that he had acted poorly toward her long before. “Same for you,” Adam responded. “Chelsea, you’ve slept with my brother.” Both Chelsea and Randy said that happened before she knew Adam.

When Chelsea said Adam wasn’t taking responsibility for the things he’s done, he agreed with her. “I’m just saying all we focus on is what I have done wrong. And all you guys focus on with her is what she’s done right,” he said.

Why The Old Accusations Are Resurfacing Now

Even though it happened years ago, the cheating accusation resurfaced on December 29, the same day Chelsea’s final appearance on Teen Mom 2 was slated to air on MTV. Teen Mom Shade Room shared a photo of Starcasm’s article, which resulted in hundreds of comments from fans.

Viewers were still largely on Chelsea’s side. “I’ll never forget him texting her about signing away his rights to that mistake when Aubree was just an infant,” one person wrote in the comment section. “Even if it was true Adam has never been able to take responsibility for his mistakes. He’s like the Jenelle of the guys… it’s always someone else’s fault. So glad Chelsea grew up and finally let him go.”

“Soooo did his other baby mama sleep with his best friend too? Why he don’t raise that one?” another person added.

Some viewers have also been watching Teen Mom 2 for the first time since it was uploaded to Netflix.

Jenelle Bashed Chelsea After She Said She Was Leaving

Since Chelsea announced she was leaving Teen Mom 2 in November, Jenelle has slammed the South Dakota native multiple times.

“Like, I knew some things she would do behind closed doors when we would go to the Reunion shows but that was never brought up,” Jenelle said on The Family Tree podcast in December. “I’m not trying to rat her out, or even say the things she did but I’m just saying she’s not a goodie-two-shoes. It makes me upset that they wouldn’t show her raw footage but they made me out to be like a villain.”

The North Carolina resident claimed MTV never showed Chelsea in her “raw” form. “You have Chelsea, who they portrayed as the Golden One,” she claimed.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

READ NEXT: How Building Their Dream Hope Helped Chelsea & Cole DeBoer’s Marriage