PHOTO: Adam Lind’s Daughter Celebrates Adoption With New Dad

It’s been four years since former “Teen Mom 2” star Adam Lind relinquished parental rights of his youngest daughter, Paislee, the daughter he welcomed with his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Halbur.

Halbur celebrated the adoption with her husband and Paislee’s adopted father, Joe Leonard. She shared a picture of the three of them on Instagram, and wrote about the moment Paislee officially became a “Leonard.”

Halbur’s Instagram account is private, but a fan took a screenshot of her post and shared it to Reddit.

“4 years. 4 years ago we stepped into a courtroom. 4 years ago the paperwork was signed. 4 years ago Paislee officially was granted and took on the last name Leonard,” Halbur wrote on September 14. “There were tears, smiles, hugs and all sorts of emotions like relief, happiness and joy. 4 years ago today, our whole world changed for the best. 4 years.”

Halbur and Leonard have been married since 2018.

Halbur and Lenoard split in 2014, nearly a year after Paislee was born.

Paislee Is 9 Years Old

Weeks earlier, Halbur celebrated Paislee’s 9th birthday.

“To my little babe: today is your 9th birthday. It feels as if it was just yesterday I held you in my arms for the first time,” she wrote. “Watching you grow into the little lady you are becoming has brought us so much joy.”

“You are so loving, daring, kind, passionate, hilariously witty and so full of life,” she continued. “Keep shining bright baby girl! We love you so much! Happy birthday.”

Halbur and Lind welcomed Paislee together in 2013, but five years later Lind signed his rights away.

He still maintains his parental rights to Aubree Lind-DeBoer, who he welcomed with his ex-girlfriend, former “Teen Mom 2” star Chelsea Houska.

Cole DeBoer Wants to Adopt Aubree

Like Leonard, Houska’s husband, Cole DeBoer, has expressed interest in adopting Aubree.

DeBoer made the declaration during an episode of “Teen Mom 2” in 2019.

The conversation came up after Paislee’s adoption went through.

“I talked with Aubree last night off-camera about what’s going on with Paislee, and if she’d want the same thing for herself,” Houska told MTV cameras.

Aubree was confused about the situation.

“She wanted to know if Paislee was still her sister,” she explained. “And I think it kind of made her sad, because to her it’s confusing.”

“If she asked me to, I’d do it in a heartbeat,” DeBoer said. “But I don’t wanna hurt her feelings.”

Houska’s father, Randy, encouraged his daughter to keep the conversation open.

“I don’t think you can force it,” he said. “You just got to let her make the decision. Just keep letting her ask questions. When she’s younger she’s always going to think [Lind is] there—he’s coming back. But as she gets older, she’s gonna go, ‘Eh you know what? I don’t know if he’s coming back.’ So as she gets older, her brain matures. She’ll know.”

Aubree did opt to take her stepdad’s last name, becoming Aubree Lind-DeBoer in 2018, because she wanted to be like her half-siblings.

“She understood she has a different dad, obviously, but she kind of felt left out being the only one with a different last name,” a source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Houska and DeBoer have three children together: 5-year-old Watson, 4-year-old Layne and 1-year-old Walker June.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.