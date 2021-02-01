Amber Portwood Accused of Canceling Visitations With Child

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has been accused of missing scheduled visitations with her child. Amber’s ex-fiance Andrew Glennon made the allegations after the MTV star broke their custody agreement over Christmas, refusing to let Amber see their 2-year-old son James. Amber is also the mother to 12-year-old daughter Leah, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley.

Now, Andrew is saying Amber has missed multiple visits with James for various reasons, ranging from “poor weather” to having a sick dog, according to December court documents obtained by The Sun. She also canceled twice because she didn’t feel well.

Andrew showed the courts messages from Our Family Wizard, the court app where they can legally talk about their son. In one exchange, she canceled her appointment with James on December 20, 2020, saying she slipped on ice.

“I landed on my side and twisted my back when I fell trying to catch myself. I’m in a lot of pain so I’m going to get a hold of my doctor but not much I can do except lay down and take ibuprofen,” she wrote in the message. “I can barely move at the moment. Maybe give me a bit if you can and see if ibuprofen works well enough. I can get back with you by 11 or do the make-up day another day. Up to you. I’ll keep you updated.”

Andrew was awarded primary physical custody of James following Amber’s 2019 arrested for domestic violence. The Teen Mom OG star is permitted to have James unsupervised three times per week.

Amber ‘Objected’ to Andrew’s Christmas Travel Plans

Things remained cordial on the messaging app until Andrew said he wanted to travel with James for Christmas. Amber said she “objected” to the vacation plans, but noted her ex could leave the 2-year-old with her if he wanted.

Andrew didn’t answer the message and then dropped James off on December 23, 2020. She then accused her ex of yelling at her during the exchange. “Andrew, there is no need to yell at the parenting time exchange,” she said. “In an attempt to clear up any confusion regarding the holiday parenting time, you can access a copy online.”

Things continued to escalate between Andrew and Amber when he tried to drop off James on January 1, 2021, but she wasn’t at their meeting place. “You never agreed to give me today whatsoever or ever acknowledged the question at all,” she wrote to him.

Andrew & Amber Are Due in Court in February

Because of the missed holiday time, Andrew and Amber are slated to appear in court in February. She was granted a restraining order against Andrew on January 11, 2021, after she claimed her ex “interfered” with her parenting time, as noted by In Touch Weekly.

“[Andrew] has failed to comply with this court’s order to initiate the services of the Parenting Time Coordinator and [Andrew] is again attempting to deny [Amber] holiday parenting time over Christmas vacation, in violation of this Court’s Order,” documents filed by Amber’s legal team said.

She wants Andrew to pay for her lawyer fees and she also wants to make up for the missed time with her son.

This isn’t the first time Andrew and Amber have had difficulty working out visitations for James. The Teen Mom OG star claimed that she missed holidays in 2019, an accusation that Andrew refuted.

“There is no denying of any visitations,” he told In Touch Weekly in 2019. “I want her to see James. I saw what keeping Leah did to her, and I swore that would not happen.”

