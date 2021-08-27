Amber Portwood Reacts to Ex’s Post About Hitting ‘Baby’

“Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood was “heartbroken” after ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon seemingly implied she “hit” their “baby boy,” an insider told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup in an exclusive interview.

Originally, Glennon posted a vague message about abuse. “You hit your baby boy? Really?!” said the message, which has since been deleted. “Here’s the beauty. Justice will prevail, Losses will accumulate. As time does perspire,” he later added, per The Ashley.

The father-of-one then alleged his account was broken into. “Many of you know my account was hacked yesterday,” he wrote via Instagram stories on August 26, per Teen Mom Talk. “Think we’re good now.”

Portwood, 31, was unhappy with what her ex posted. “There’s zero truth to it,” an insider told The Ashley. “She’s heartbroken that anyone could think she would ever hurt a child. Her heart is broken that this would be implied. Amber feels like Andrew knows exactly what to say to hurt her and have the public side with him. She would never hit James.”

On the same day he posted about someone hitting a child, Glennon posted a picture of their 3-year-old son, James, which is a violation of their custody agreement. “Him posting a photo of James is a violation of the agreement, and Amber’s lawyers are aware of what he posted and are working on it,” the source added.

The former couple shares joint legal custody and Glennon was granted primary physical custody of the toddler, The Sun reported.

Portwood has a history of domestic violence. She and Glennon broke up in 2019 after she attacked him with a machete while he was holding James.

The “Teen Mom OG” star pled guilty to felony charges of domestic battery and intimidation, according to the Indy Star. Portwood was sentenced to 906 days of probation, per the plea agreement cited by the publication.

In addition to James, Portwood is also the mother to 12-year-old daughter Leah, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley.

Glennon Has Dark Retaliation to Fan Account

Multiple “Teen Mom” fan accounts posted Glennon’s vague message about someone hitting a “baby boy.” The former producer — who met Portwood on the set of “Marriage Bootcamp” when she was engaged to ex Matt Baier — had a dark response when he was hassled by the Teen Mom Shaderoom account.

“Spill the tea or shut the f*** up,” they wrote.

“Go f*** yourself and drink your own tea….. made out of your own children,” he wrote back, according to screenshots posted to Reddit. “Big go f*** yourself from over here.”

Fans Accused Glennon of Trying to ‘Trigger’ Portwood

Before Glennon claimed his account was hacked, some fans said they wouldn’t be surprised if the father-of-one penned the cryptic post to try to “trigger” his ex.

“I feel like Andrew is doing this specifically to trigger Amber,” one person on Reddit wrote. “If someone abused your child, you go to the police, you file for a restraining order, you go to court to get the visitation changed.”

“Hell yes. Andrew is super manipulative and I’m absolutely certain he’s trying to cause a reaction,” another fan said.

READ NEXT: Amber Portwood’s Ex Posts About Hitting ‘Baby Boy’