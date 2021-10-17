Amber Portwood Faces Backlash for Coming Out

“Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood was criticized by viewers after she came out as bisexual on the October 12, 2021, episode of her MTV series.

When MTV shared Portwood’s coming-out story to their Facebook page, the article was flooded with comments from viewers who accused the mother-of-two of using her sexuality to distract from her parenting.

Fans accused Portwood of being “desperate” for a storyline when she said she was bisexual.

“She is desperate for any sort of fans and attention so she going for what’s trending currently,” one person wrote.

“I think we would be more shocked if she actually took accountability and stopped gaslighting her kid,” another said.

The most popular comment, with more than 1,000 reactions, slammed Portwood’s parenting of Leah and James. “She should try coming out as a mom,” they said.

Portwood’s youngest child — 3-year-old James — isn’t allowed to appear on the show due to her custody agreement with ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon, but viewers have watched Portwood’s relationship with 12-year-old Leah, the daughter she shares with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley — spiral on recent episodes.

They didn’t speak for months and then Leah didn’t respond to her mother’s emotional apology letter. When they did finally meet in person, Portwood described the encounter as “awkward.”

Portwood Suspected Shirley Wouldn’t Be Supportive of Her Sexual Orientation

Portwood, 31, was hesitant to come out to her mother and viewers, but she revealed to an MTV producer that Shirley already knew she was bisexual.

“People are probably going to be a bit shocked that I am bisexual, that I have had a relationship with a woman for eight months,” the Indiana resident said on the October 12, 2021, episode. “I’m really scared right now.”

Portwood suspected Shirley would see her bisexuality as an “embarrassment” to their blended family.

“I don’t think he’s going to be very open. He’s gonna think it’s gonna be bad for Leah and things like that,” she said. “He doesn’t even like the thought of going to therapy to help our relationship out or anything like that so this is just another embarrassment to them.”

Portwood Went on a New Instagram Rant

When Portwood attacked Leah’s stepmom Kristina Anderson in March 2021, the incident led for her daughter to put a wall up between herself and her bioloigcal mother.

Months later, Portwood took to Instagram live. This time, however, she went after her own fans when they started to accuse her of being under the influence of drugs.

“I’m not high on pills. Oh, God, here we go…the bullying and the nasty crap people say… You’re saying I’m high on pills, I’m talking to you right now,” she said, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “Am I nodding out? No…my pupils are big because I’m on medication.”

“Are you guys stupid? Does anybody know about mental health!? Hello! Are you f****** dumb? Let me be the real one with mental health today, you guys are jacka****. We have to take medications so we are feeling OK sometimes. We are not high!”

