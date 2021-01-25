Teen Mom Amber Portwood Relationship Update Revealed

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood met Belgian boyfriend Dimitri Garcia online, but the couple has split, according to a report from The Sun. The couple hasn’t posted any recent pictures together and has been kept apart by the coronavirus pandemic. The description for the new season of Teen Mom OG also seemed to have confirmed the breakup, saying, “Amber ends her long-distance relationship with Dimitri.”

But Amber, keeping fans on their toes, posted a picture of Dimitri on Snapchat, her preferred form of social media. Pictures and updates on Snapchat typically don’t stay around for more than 24 hours and users cannot see what other people comment.

“My little viking!! I guess I’m feeling some type of way this morning?” Amber wrote in her January post. “Today is a great day through and even better in a couple hours.”

Despite making it seem like they had reconciled, The Sun confirmed Amber and Dimitri were no longer together. “He left the country and they can’t really be together right now,” an anonymous insider told the publication. “He’s still in her life, but they’re not anything official.”

Dimitri’s Most Recent Instagram Posts Are About Amber

Even though they’ve apparently broken up, it seems to have been on good terms. Dimitri’s last two posts on Instagram were about Amber and their long-distance relationship and he hasn’t removed them from his account.

“Time has not separated us, but on the contrary has strengthened our confidence between us but above all our love,” he wrote in July 2020. “You are beautiful my baby love and not only from the outside. I love you and we’ll be together soon, I promise.”

In another post, he shared a picture of Belgium and the U.S. with a heart in between. He tagged Amber, ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley and his wife Kristina. They all met when Dimitri first traveled to Indiana to see Amber for the first time.

“Baby our long-distance relationship cements our love to us. All his hours talking on the phone. All the good times but also the difficult moments because there is so much missing. Our love is true. Confidence has grown to 100%. Each passing day is one less day before meeting again,” he wrote on July 13, 2020. “I love you more and more and you know it. I miss you, baby. I’ll take care of you baby. I’m promised. In fact, I miss you all.”

Amber & Dimitri Didn’t Like The ’90 Day Fiance’ Comparisons

When some fans found out that Amber was dating a man from another country, they questioned whether she would try to get him into the U.S. on a K-1 visa. As shown on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, Americans apply for the visa for their foreign loves and then have 90 days to marry them or they must go back to their country.

The former couple didn’t like people making the comparison or talking about a potential Teen Mom-90 Day Fiance crossover.

“Why compare our romantic relationship with Amber to a show like ’90 Days Fiance?’” Dimitri once wrote, as noted by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “I have already spent 90 days with Amber and proof to the contrary we are not married. Because I am European and I am Belgian? We find it very humiliating!”

READ NEXT: Amber Portwood Faces New Legal Battle With Ex