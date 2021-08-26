Amber Portwood’s Ex Posts About Hitting ‘Baby Boy’

Andrew Glennon, the ex-boyfriend of “Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood, hinted at child abuse in a now-deleted post via Instagram stories. The message was preserved by various Teen Mom fan pages, including Teen Mom Tea.

“You hit your baby boy? …Really?!” he wrote. The post was eventually removed, though screenshots of his message still remain. It wasn’t immediately clear who Glennon, 37, was talking about, though he and Portwood, 31, share 2-year-old son James together. Portwood is also the mother to 12-year-old daughter Leah from her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley.

Some fans said they wouldn’t be surprised if Glennon was talking about Portwood, 31.

“If she did it sadly I wouldn’t be shocked she seems to have no patience,” said one of the top comments on Teen Mom Tea’s page.

“So y’all about to act like you don’t hit your child not hit to abuse but hit to discipline stop it he came out of her vag so other opinions shouldn’t matter,” another penned.

Some people weren’t ready to judge the situation without all the information. “Need like a full story first cause the clickbait links the whole teen mom cast post give me convulsions, I can’t believe anything they post anymore 😂” they wrote.

Portwood and Glennon split in 2019 following a domestic battery incident at their Indianapolis home over the Fourth of July. Glennon was reportedly holding James while Portwood tried to attack him with a machete.

Portwood pled guilty to felony charges of domestic battery and intimidation, the Indy Star reported. She avoided jail time and was sentenced to 906 days of probation, according to a plea agreement cited by the publication.

Glennon & Portwood Are Fighting for Custody

After Portwood’s domestic violence incident, Glennon was granted primary physical custody of the toddler and they both share joint legal custody, The Sun reported. Portwood is allowed to spend three unsupervised visits with her son per week, though she wants more.

The “Teen Mom OG” star wants to have overnight visits with her youngest child, The Sun wrote in a separate story.

“The Guidelines anticipate that overnight parenting time could begin as early as 28 months of age, but would automatically increase to overnights upon the child attaining three years of age,” court papers said, per the outlet.

Portwood Made Amends With Shirley

Portwood and Shirley had a falling out during the last season of “Teen Mom OG,” with the mother-of-two claiming she couldn’t trust her daughter’s stepmother, Kristina Anderson.

Since then, Portwood told The Sun the co-parents have been able to work things out.

“We are in a much better spot than we were. We are doing good and we are in contact. I see my kids so obviously I have to see them,” she told the outlet. “We are seeing each other as much as we can, but Kristina and me are both in school actually, and the kids are in school now too.”

At the reunion, Portwood had hinted she was jealous of Anderson’s relationship with Leah.

“She has got in the way of me and my daughter, over and over and over again,” the Indiana native revealed.

“Your wife is absolutely horrible…” she said. “I really hope in the future we can have a good relationship, but me and Kristina … it’s not going to be like that.”

READ NEXT: Inside Indiana Home Amber Portwood Is Being Sued Over