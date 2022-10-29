Amber Portwood Tells Fans Off After Losing Custody: ‘Be Nice or Leave’

“Teen Mom” star Amber Portwood shared a cryptic message after fans watched the fallout from her custody loss on “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.” An Indiana court determined her son, 4-year-old James, could move to California with his father, Andrew Glennon after they granted Glennon to be the primary guardian.

She shared a picture of dried flowers being held up to a wall with a band-aid. “Be nice or leave,” the text on the photo says. For the caption, she added, “Walk a mile in my shoes…” She added a few hashtags. Some of them were phrases like “holding it together” and “better each day.”

Portwood lost custody of her youngest son in July after a three-year court battle. Portwood and Glennon split in July 2019 after she was accused of wielding a machete while Glennon was holding James, who was 1 at the time. James was swiftly placed in Glennon’s care and Portwood pleaded guilty to domestic battery. She was placed on probation for three years, which she successfully completed in April.

James and Glennon’s move to California happened in mid-October.

In addition to James, Portwood is also the mother of 13-year-old Leah, whom she shares with her ex, Gary Shirley.

Leah Defended Her Mother

Leah and Portwood have struggled with their relationship over the years, but the teenager rallied behind her mother after the custody loss.

“Andrew’s allowed to take James to California,” Shirley told Leah on the October 25 episode of “Teen Mom.” “I’m assuming that’s what’s going to happen.”

“It’s really unfair,” Leah said. “My mom and James, they really do have a nice relationship. Like something I didn’t have with her but it’s unfair because all of her work that she’s gone through to even be here now, is that all for nothing?”

“It’s not all for nothing, but it can seem like that,” Shirley explained.

Leah was upset that she wouldn’t be able to see her brother as often any more.

“It’s completely unfair. That bond’s going to be completely ripped, like no more of that.”

The Shirleys Were All Shocked by The Court’s Decision

The Shirleys — Gary, Leah and Kristina Anderson — never expected the court to side with Glennon.

“I had a feeling it wouldn’t be 50-50,” Shirey admitted. “But I didn’t think he was gonna be allowed to take him out of the state. She’s proved, at least in my opinion, she can take care of James.”

Anderson was worried about how the decision would affect Portwood and James.

“It sucks. All I can think of is poor James,” she said, wiping away tears. “I can’t imagine how she feels.”

“I guess I’m just in shock and upset by it,” she added.

Shirley and Anderson met with Portwood after the ruling to check in on how she was doing.

“Leah doesn’t want you to feel like a failure as a mother,” Anderson told Portwood, “Because you are not.”

Portwood also received support from her “Teen Mom” co-stars, who didn’t expect the court to allow Glennon to take James out of the state.