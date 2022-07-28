Amber Portwood Responds to Ex Winning Custody of Their Son

“Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood said she was “devastated and heartbroken” after an Indiana judge awarded physical and sole legal custody of her son, 4-year-old James, to her ex, Andrew Glennon. The former couple has been involved in a custody battle for three years, stemming from Portwood’s 2019 domestic violence arrest.

Portwood released an official statement on the judge’s ruling via Instagram.

“I’ve worked so hard to better myself and improve my relationships with my children,” Portwood wrote. “While I’ve always been candid about my substance abuse and issues with mental health, a person should have a chance to redeem themselves and not be tethered to their issues from the past.”

Portwood said she’s taken multiple steps to become a better person since she pleaded guilty to two felony charges of domestic battery and intimidation.

“People who’ve done therapy, and taken classes, and made efforts to change should not continue to be punished for past mistakes,” she continued. “I’ve spent years rebuilding my bridges and did everything that was required of me, including completing 21 negative drug tests and multiple psychological evaluations.”

Portwood is also the mother to 13-year-old Leah, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley.

Portwood Vowed to Keep Fighting

Portwood, 32, wasn’t going to give up hope.

“If your road has not been perfect, but you’ve worked hard to become a better, more stable and caring person today, keep moving forward,” she said. “I’ll never stop fighting for my children who I love more than anything. I’ve been living in a nightmare for so long, trying to prove myself.”

The star added: “I wouldn’t wish this unbearable pain on any mother or father.”

Glennon issued a brief message to E! News. “We endured the nightmare,” he said. “Now we get to live the dream.”

Portwood’s Co-Stars Remained Silent

Portwood’s “Teen Mom” co-star’s didn’t immediately speak out after the judge ruled against her, but Briana DeJesus shared a cryptic post that seemed to hint at the situation.

“Please be nice… you really don’t know what is going on inside someone’s heart,” DeJesus wrote, according to screenshots shared via Reddit. “The internet is such a ruthless place. Losing a child is extremely heartbreaking.”

DeJesus quickly deleted the message.

MTV combined “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” to create “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.” The women from both casts filmed the series in Florida.

The new show doesn’t have an official release date just yet.