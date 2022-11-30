Amber Portwood Breaks Down Over New ‘Heartbreaking’ Situation

“Teen Mom” star Amber Portwood got emotional after her visit with her son, 4-year-old James, was over. Portwood lost custody of her son to her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, who moved from Indiana to California to be closer to his family. That means Portwood goes weeks without seeing her son.

“Amber spent three days with her son, James,” MTV wrote on a black screen for the November 29 episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.” “Andrew did not allow cameras to film the visit. Amber’s next visit with James is in Indiana in four weeks.”

Portwood became emotional when she got in the car to go to the airport. “It doesn’t hit you until you actually go,” she said, wiping away tears.

She struggled to tell her son she was leaving. “This morning he just left saying so I’ll see you tomorrow?” Portwood remembered. “I said no but you’ll see me really soon. He smiled real big because I said Bubby if I had it my way I would see you every day.”

Portwood said her son “felt bad” and when he started to understand that she wasn’t coming back for a while.

James said, according to Portwood, “I love my daddy and I love my mommy.”

“And he had the biggest smile and he just jumped into me and that was sweet but so heartbreaking,” Portwood remembered. “It’s probably the worst feeling I’ve almost ever had. But it was worth it.”

Portwood Snapped at Her Daughter

Portwood had a family dinner with the Shirleys when she got back home to Indiana, as shown on “The Next Chapter.” She shares her 13-year-old daughter, Leah, with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley, and is on good terms with Shirley’s wife, Kristina Anderson.

Portwood told them the visit was “absolutely amazing.”

Leah said she was disappointed that her mother didn’t call her when she was with James.

“Okay, you know. I don’t need you chiming in with your father because you’re going to make me feel seriously really bad,” Portwood shot back at Leah.

Shirley said he wasn’t trying to harp on Portwood, that he was just telling her their daughter was “upset.”

“I’m sorry, baby,” Portwood told her daughter. “James misses you, by the way. I was showing him pictures.”

Portwood Tried to Reconcile With Glennon

Portwood might not want anything romantic with her ex, but she does want to be able to successfully co-parent James.

She wanted Glennon to come over for a barbecue and swim in the pool so they could show a united front for James. Although Glennon did come over for a dinner, Portwood admitted to the Shirleys that it was uncomfortable.

Shirley had previously feared Glennon and Portwood would get back together and he was suspicious of Glennon’s intentions.

“It’s much easier to co-parent and get along,” he said. “But when you have one party that’s done everything they’ve done… keep him away from you at all… as much as possible… that way he can’t record you.”

He was also worried about how the possible reconciliation would affect Leah.

“If they were to get back together… everything you built with Leah won’t be the same,” Shirley told Anderson. “It will cause a very big thorn in their relationship.”