Amber Portwood’s Ex Responds to Her Losing Custody of Their Son

Andrew Glennon is ready to move on after he was given sole legal and primary physical custody of 4-year-old James, the son he shares with “Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood, according to court documents obtained by The Sun on July 27.

“We endured the nightmare,” told E! News. “Now we get to live the dream.”

The judge’s decision means Glennon is allowed to move his son to California to be with his friends and family, The Sun wrote. Glennon had been living in Indiana, Portwood’s home state, but was unable to move after their split because of their custody agreement.

Glennon was instructed to consult his ex when making major decisions about James’ life. He must “seek out and consider the mother’s opinion before making any major decisions relating to the child’s medical treatment, education and religion,” the court ruling said, per The Sun.

Glennon, 38, and Portwood, 32, have been fighting over custody of James since 2019. The “Teen Mom OG” star was arrested for domestic violence after police said she wielded a machete at Glennon while he was holding James.

Portwood was discharged from her probation in April 2022 after she paid a fine of more than $1,000 and completed a six-month domestic violence course, The Sun reported.

James is Glennon’s only child.

Portwood is also the mother to 13-year-old Leah, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley.

Portwood Was ‘Shocked’ By the Judge’s Decision

Portwood did not expect the judge to rule in Glennon’s favor.

“Amber’s shocked by the judge’s ruling,” an insider told People. “She loves her son more than anything and has always tried to be the best mother to him. She’s not perfect, but this was a really dramatic thing to happen.”

Portwood is considering her options when it comes to fighting to court’s decision.

“She’s continuing to go to therapy to better herself and has done this consistently for three years straight,” the source revealed.

Portwood addressed the decision on Instagram live, where she said her mental illness was used “against her,” per People.

Portwood Opened Up About Her Mental Illnesses in Her Book

In her book “So You’re Crazy, Too?” Portwood said she was diagnosed with five disorders, including bipolar, borderline personality, and PTSD.

“The anxiety in me. The bipolar, the borderline, the PTSD, all these different things that come together, that’s my makeup — but it’s not exactly who I am,” Portwood told Page Six. “This is just what I go through and I work through. I’ve really learned to live happily with major mental illnesses.”

Portwood said she was working on maintaining her sobriety by going to therapy and taking medication.

“I go to psychotherapy once a week. I am not playing around here,” she told Page Six. “I put in the work.”

“I do everything that I need to, from drawing to writing poetry to reading to educating myself,” Portwood continued. “I’m never going to stop [bettering myself].”

Portwood is slated to appear in the new “Teen Mom” series, called “The Next Chapter.” The show is a combination of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2.” A premiere date has not yet been released by MTV.