Amber Portwood’s Daughter Leah Reacts to Mom’s Book

“Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood revealed how her daughter, 13-year-old Leah Shirley, feels about her new memoir, “So, You’re Crazy Too?”

The MTV personality opened up during an interview with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, saying things with her and her eldest child have improved.

“We are now at a point that it is a fun relationship,” Portwood told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “We’re not what people think anymore. She needed her time. She needed to understand and cope with my past.”

“I think Leah took a while to understand. She told me she could see the change [in me]. I thought that was beautiful of her to say,” she continued. “What I did, I was going to stay present and not stay away from her.”

Portwood said Leah hasn’t read “So, You’re Crazy Too?” (as far as she knows) but she is aware of some of the things the “Teen Mom OG” star writes about, like her battles with mental illness, trauma around early death and drug abuse.

“Leah knows a couple of things,” Portwood told The Ashley. “She’s aware of what my mental illnesses are and that is a big step.”

The Indiana native said to The Ashley that Leah doesn’t judge her and wouldn’t be embarrassed by what her mother wrote.

Portwood Had 2 Secret Pregnancies

One of the things Portwood disclosed in her new memoir was that she had two secret pregnancies. She had an abortion the first time and miscarried the second time.

“I was hanging out with a heroin addict and I accidentally got pregnant,” Portwood wrote, per Hollywood Life.

“I finally had an abortion, however, it was devastating to me,” Portwood penned, according to Hollywood Life. “I was on drugs and I didn’t know what I was doing half the time… had nightmares about abandoning my unborn child.”

The third pregnancy occurred after Portwood was released from prison.

“When I miscarried after falling pregnant by a boy I dated for a few months right after prison, it shook me, even though I had no business having a baby with anyone else at that time in my life,” she wrote, per Hollywood Life. Portwood remembered “trying to fish the thing out of my toilet for a long time.”

Portwood’s Sister Died as a Baby

Portwood — who was 5 at the time — said she was traumatized by the death of her sister, who suffered from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), People reported in 2019.

“It was hard,” she said about her sister’s death, People reported. “I remember watching them bringing her out on a stretcher. … It’s one of the worst things that I’ve ever really seen in my life.”

“It was so f****** horrible, to be honest with you. It’s like, when I got out of jail last time the first place I went to was her grave,” Portwood said in an episode of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.” “So much trauma man I can’t just deal with it.”

During an exercise on the show, Portwood revealed that her smile “vanished” when her sister died.