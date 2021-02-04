Amber Portwood on Her Evolving Relationship with Leah

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood opened up about her evolving relationship with her 12-year-old daughter, Leah, during an interview with E! News on February 2. Now that she’s nearly a teenager, Leah has begun to ask questions about her mother’s sordid past.

“She’s definitely coming at me,” Amber told the publication. “She definitely wants to know, ‘What the hell happened mom? Why this? Why that?’ I say, ‘And you have every right and I’m going to give you your space. You let me know baby girl.’ We still talk and snap and we still say, ‘I love you.’ I still see her, but she’s just getting older and she wants to know why and what happened back in the day and she wants to know certain things.”

Amber was sentenced to five years in prison at Rockville Correctional Facility, in Rockville, Indiana, in January 2012 on drug-related charges. She served a fraction of her sentence and was released in November 2013.

She was charged with domestic violence in November 2010 after an incident with Leah’s father, Gary Shirley, which was shown on Teen Mom OG. She faced similar charges in 2019 after an altercation with ex-fiance Andrew Glennon. She avoided jail time and was sentenced to three years of probation. Andrew has physical custody of their 2-year-old son, James.

Amber’s ex and his wife, Kristina Anderson, are the primary caretakers of Leah. Though they all live in Indiana, Amber lives an hour away from her daughter.

Amber Says It’s ‘Hurtful’ That Leah Is Bonding With Other People

Not being able to help raise her daughter full-time has been a “hurtful” experience for Amber.

Leah spends the majority of her time with her father and stepmother Kristina, though the Teen Mom OG alum didn’t mention her ex and his wife by name. Gary and Kristina, who married in 2015, have one child together, a 5-year-old daughter named Emilee.

“That sucks. I’m an hour away. It’s hurtful, it really is,” Amber told E! News. “But I’m happy to watch my daughter become this strong queen.”

“It’s hard because it’s hurtful to me when she feels like she has more of a connection with somebody else than me because I’m not around as much as other people,” she added.

Things Between Gary & Amber Have Soured

After years of Gary and Amber getting along, their relationship has become tumultuous again. During the pandemic, Gary went to Amber’s house regularly to help her with chores, but when she saw Kristina and Gary joking about her being their “teenage” daughter, Amber went on several social media rants to slam the couple. She even accused Gary of indirectly cheating on Kristina.

Since then, Gary has issued a public apology to Kristina and said he would be taking a “step back” from Amber.

“My wife is amazing. I love her deeply,” Gary explained on Teen Mom Shade Room’s page. “I’m very glad you’re in me and our kids’ [lives] and know we together would put up with an infinite amount of Amber’s for the sake of Leah.”

Gary also announced that the nature of his relationship with Amber would be changing moving forward. “[I don’t know] how to do it anymore. I’m trying not to get into the fine details of everything trying to have some class,” the father-of-two continued. “Again thank you all for the support.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

