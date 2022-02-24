Amber Portwood’s Daughter Looks Like Her ‘Twin’

When “Teen Mom OG” star Gary Shirley posted a video of his daughter — 13-year-old Leah — getting caught with a bucket of cleaning supplies, fans couldn’t believe how much she looked like her mother, Amber Portwood.

“She is totally your Mini Me! ❤️,” one person wrote under Shirley’s Instagram post.

“Omg twin and I’m so happy she realized what a bomb ass real mom she has… you are killing it. Keep it up. Xoxo,” another commenter said.

“Omg Ambers splitting image❤️🙌💕👯‍♀️,” a third person penned.

In the caption for the video, Shirley explained that his daughter “loves” to keep a tidy home.

“Back story! I ordered a ‘cleaning carrier’ leah stole it for her cleaning supplies, cause this girl loves to clean lol, she walks in to get her supplies to clean and I just couldn’t!” he wrote.

“She was not understanding the task but was ready whenever needed lol😂😂❤️❤️❤️,” Portwood added in the comments section.

Shirley & Portwood Have Been Working on Their Co-Parenting Relationship

Things between Shirley and Portwood haven’t always been copacetic, but once Leah and Portwood’s relationship took a turn for the worse, Shirley made an effort to repair the connection with his ex.

Shirley showed he’s continuing to work on his blended family, inviting Portwood and her 3-year-old son, James — who she shares with ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon — over for lunch.

He shared a picture of Portwood hugging his wife, Kristina Anderson, who also sparred with Portwood in the past. The “Teen Mom OG” star referred to Anderson as a “whore” and a “homewrecker,” which was one of the factors that led Leah to stray from her biological mother.

“Everyone needs a hug sometimes, So grateful for Kristina! Actually I think we’re all grateful for @kristina_shirley3 we gotta see James and @realamberlportwood1__ , just had some good ole Sammies. And now time to take a break. #sendinggoodvibes,” Shirley captioned the image of Anderson and Portwood embracing.

Portwood posted about the luncheon on her Instagram page, too.

“It’s truly the simple things! Blended families can be complicated and at times stressful 💗 But it’s simple days and kind gestures that make co-parenting amazing 🌼 Thanks for the 🥪 ,” she wrote.

“Thanks for bringing James over to see us! And def was a good Turkey club!!!! 😎,” Shirley answered in the comments section.

Portwood Revealed She Had 2 Secret Pregnancies & An Abortion

Portwood, 31, has been on television for more than a decade, but she disclosed some “very raw” truths in her new book, “So, You’re Crazy Too?”

Portwood became pregnant while she and Shirley were broken up in 2010.

“When my ex [Gary] and I had broken up for a while because the fighting was so bad, I was hanging out with a heroin addict and I accidentally got pregnant,” she wrote, per Hollywood Life, adding that she too was addicted to opioids at the time.

Portwood had an abortion because she knew she couldn’t care for another child, but the decision “devastated” her.

“I was on drugs and I didn’t know what I was doing half the time,” she wrote, per Hollywood Life. “I had nightmares about abandoning my unborn child. I cried uncontrollably for weeks afterward. I didn’t sleep and I lost a lot of weight.”

Portwood became pregnant in 2013 — after she was released from prison — and suffered a miscarriage. “It shook me, even though I had no business having a baby with anyone else at that time in my life,” she wrote, according to Hollywood Life.

READ NEXT: Amber Portwood Reveals Daughter Leah Is ‘Embarrassed’ by Her