Amber Portwood Slams Daughter on New Episode

MTV star Amber Portwood essentially said her 12-year-old daughter, Leah, “doesn’t know s***” on the October 19, 2021, episode of “Teen Mom OG.”

Portwood is working on her relationships with her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley, and his wife, Kristina Anderson, after she accused Anderson of being a “homewrecker” and a “whore” on Instagram live in March 2021. While Shirley and Anderson are ready to move forward with Portwood, Leah hasn’t been able to forgive her biological mother.

During a chat with an MTV producer, Portwood said the meeting between Shirley and Anderson went fine, but the real challenge was going to be working things out with Leah.

“She just is hurting and trying to understand why,” Portwood, 31, began. “I didn’t choose not one f****** man over my daughter and anybody that says that doesn’t know s***.”

Portwood has been in several high-profile relationships during her tenure on “Teen Mom OG.”

Most recently, she dated Belgian native Dimitri Garcia.

Before that, she was with ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon, whom she met on the set of “Marriage Boot Camp” while she was still with ex-fiance Matt Baier. “Mamber,” as some fans called the couple, were together for four years.

Leah previously told Portwood that she hasn’t been a part of her life for 12 years, something that the MTV star denies. “We don’t really have a bond like that,” Leah told her father in an April 2021 episode of “Teen Mom OG.” “Twelve years and she hasn’t really done anything. That’s kind of been like Kristina’s spot … All [Amber] did was give birth to me.”

Portwood, however, maintained her children are the most important people in her life.

“I care about Leah. I care about James. They’re really the only people that I care about!” she said about her two children. James is the 3-year-old son Portwood shares with Glennon. Although Portwood has visitation rights with James, he’s not allowed to appear on “Teen Mom OG.”

Portwood Admitted She ‘F***** Up’

Previously on season nine of “Teen Mom OG,” Portwood sent an apology letter to her daughter. Now that she’s said she was sorry, Portwood is waiting for her daughter to “accept” her.

She noted that her problems with Shirley and Anderson were just a “bump in the road.”

“To me, that was just us getting over something in the past that wasn’t even a hill for me, to be honest. It was like, ‘Oh yeah. I f***** up,'” she told her producer.

“What’s the hill and the mountain for me right now is Leah. It’s gonna take some time but I think eventually she’ll come to me,” Portwood continued. “It’s a waiting game for her actually to accept a few things and I’ve accepted that she doesn’t necessarily like me right now.”

Portwood Came Out as Bisexual

One of the things Portwood didn’t discuss with Anderson and Shirley was her sexual orientation. She already told her mother she was sexually attracted to men and women but told a producer that her ex-boyfriend already knew she previously dated a woman.

Though Portwood received some “hate” from viewers for coming out, she said the general response was supportive.

“A very heartfelt thank you to everyone. Even though there’s just been a little bit of hate that’s come my way, I think it was good,” she said on Instagram live, according to a video that was recorded and posted to the “Teen Mom” Reddit page.

“A lot of the people who I’ve been working with for the last 13 years didn’t even know this until I did what I did,” the Indiana native added. “I just felt it was time because I’m always talking about being authentic… If I keep on saying that I’m honest and authentic [but] I don’t give you guys everything then I don’t feel that way.”

