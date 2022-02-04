‘Teen Mom’ Star Was Suffering from ‘Disturbing Visions’

Amber Portwood is gearing up to release her new tell-all book, “So, You’re Crazy Too?”, on February 22, 2022.

According to The Sun, in the book, Portwood discussed some challenges she’s faced in terms of mental health, and dove into her struggles with postpartum depression. At one point in the biography, according to The Sun, Portwood explained that she stopped taking anxiety medication during her pregnancy, and not long after started having “visions.”

“When my son was six months old, I started having some quick blackouts and visions that I had never had before. I was lying on my bed with my son and his dad, and I had my son on my outstretched legs. Nothing stressful was occurring; it was actually a rare quiet moment for all of us.”

She continued, “Suddenly, I had a series of really harsh and disturbing visions. That’s when I started to realize something new and frightening was happening to me.” Portwood went as far as saying that she struggled to tell the difference between fantasy and reality. “I became really scared that something was going to go wrong in real life when I was caring for my son.”

Finding it difficult to navigate the mix of mental illness and postpartum depression, Portwood had a run-in with the law not long after. In July 2019, the “Teen Mom” star was arrested for domestic violence. People reported that Portwood was arrested after “allegedly attacking boyfriend Glennon while he was holding their son, James.”

She was charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, according to People.

Portwood’s Mental Health Battle

Speaking to Page Six about her book, Portwood shared, “Honestly, this book had to be cut down.” The book will feature a warning label on its front. Portwood explained, “We fought hard for this warning label. I’ve read this book now three times, and I can’t even believe that I’ve lived this life.”

Portwood has faced a number of ups and downs over the course of her life. In 2013, she spent 17 months in prison and battled addiction. She currently suffers from five mental illnesses, two of which are bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder.

“The anxiety in me. The bipolar, the borderline, the PTSD, all these different things that come together, that’s my makeup — but it’s not exactly who I am,” she said. “This is just what I go through and I work through. I’ve really learned to live happily with major mental illnesses.”

She added, “This is the truth of what mental health is. This is mental illness and this is what people call ‘crazy.’ So, when I say, ‘So, You’re Crazy Too?’ — it’s not what we like to hear… And that’s why the book is called that.”

In her interview, Portwood shared that she attends psychotherapy once a week, but the work doesn’t end there; Portwood is also pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in psychology in applied behavioral analysis. She told Page Six, “I do everything that I need to, from drawing to writing poetry to reading to educating myself. I’m never going to stop [bettering myself].”

Portwood has been featured on this season of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

On the January 25, 2022, episode of the show, the reality star shared that her relationship with her daughter, Leah, is somewhat difficult at times. During the episode, Cheyenne Floyd told cameras, per Us Weekly, “Amber’s hurting, but she’s hurting for her kids… I hope that Leah one day is able to watch this and able to see how much her mom really loves her.”

In the episode, Portwood also acknowledged her mental health issues and stated that she can no longer use them as an excuse when it comes to her children.

She told her costars, “Guess what? There’s so many f–king people [who are] depressed. There’s other people with bipolar [disorder] that still are depressed, [but] they can still pick up their kids and can still do their thing. That’s the one thing, I think, that’s changed more than anything is not making excused to [Leah] anymore,” she said.