PHOTOS: Amber Portwood Blasts Backlash Over Merch Line

“Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood responded to criticism over her new merchandise line, Portwood AF. Some fans on Reddit accused the MTV star of “promoting her domestic violence” based on the sayings imprinted on the clothing.

Portwood shared a picture of a woman sitting in a yoga pose via Instagram.

“There is only room for positive people and energy in this space.💕,” the mother-of-two said at the beginning of her November 5, 2021, post. “If you feel any negative or hateful feelings towards a person then there is no need for you here.”

Portwood claimed her new business venture does not support violence.

“My new line #portwoodaf does not condone any sort of violence and comments referring that is so do not belong here,” the Indiana native wrote on Instagram.

“This was a fun project that I made taking different sayings from supporters and started wearing myself at first and now sharing with you,” she continued. “Stay positive loves🤗 and don’t make misconceptions for what certain things mean.”

Some of the new clothes included phrases like “I’m going to Portwood your a**,” “Fighter for Life,” and “Portwood AF.” Prices on the site range from $55 for a hoodie to $18 for a mug, which says, “Unfollow me, I got this, Zen AF.”

Fans Were Not Pleased With Portwood’s New Items

Fans on Reddit had a different interpretation of Portwood’s new merchandise items. Multiple threads were created about the new clothes.

“Amber promoting her domestic violence…!!!!” one popular post said. “Amber can promote her own domestic violence and just violence in general, and its all good…? What the hell kind of Twilight Zone are we in right now??”

“Yep, it’s gross. How tf this pos still has a ‘job is beyond me,” a viewer said.

“If an ex-partner of mine had a huge following from being on tv for 12 years abused me AND made a clothing company saying “i’ll ____ your ass”, i’d be livid,” another person added. “none of this is positive like amber claims to be living her life. she’s mocking her victims and making money off of it.”

Portwood Has a History of Domestic Violence

Portwood, 31, avoided prison time in October 2019 after she pleaded guilty to two felony charges of domestic battery and intimidation, the Indy Star wrote.

Police said Portwood wielded a machete during an argument with ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon, who was holding their 1-year-old son James in July 2019. She was sentenced to 906 days of probation.

Portwood found herself in a similar situation 10 years earlier, when MTV cameras caught her slapping, choking and kicking her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley, in front of their 1-year-old daughter, Leah.

The violent incidents, depicted on season two of “Teen Mom,” sparked an investigation by Anderson Police Department, according to The Herald Bulletin.

During an earlier episode of “Teen Mom,” Portwood admitted to taking Krav Maga, an Israeli form of martial arts known for its focus on real-world situations.

“Even though things with Gary are confusing right now, at least I know how to fight for what I believe in,” Portwood said in a voice-over.

