Amber Portwood Unleashes on Fans During IG Live

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood didn’t mince words during an Instagram live on April 10, which was captured by fans. The MTV personality called out trolls while rambling about a number of topics. She also referenced her domestic violence incident involving her ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon and 2-year-old son James, which led to their ultimate breakup and left Amber with five years of probation.

At the beginning of one of her lives, which was recorded and posted to Reddit, Amber claimed she still sees her son and she dismissed insults from trolls. “You don’t penetrate my soul. You’re not gonna hurt me with what you say about my stuff,” she said. “No one cares about what you’re saying. How about that… You’re not God. You’re not above God.”

The star claimed she was writing a book and brushed off assertions that she was making a mockery of herself. “I’m not embracing myself. I’m telling the truth about mental health and mental illness. How is that embarrassing?” she said. “We’ve been thrown away for centuries. Read my book that’s coming out.”

“Stop talking about the machete, by the way, you need to stop,” Amber added, responding to comments that were being posted during the live stream. “We’re not going there. We’re not going there.”

The “machete” is a reference to the domestic violence incident from July 2019 where Amber allegedly wielded a machete while Andrew was holding James. She later took a plea deal and avoided prison time.

Amber Said It’s a ‘Good Thing’ That She’s on ‘Teen Mom OG’

While some viewers were telling Amber to get off the live stream because she was “embarrassing” herself, the MTV personality refused to end her rant before she was finished. In one of her segments shared to Reddit, she praised former co-star Farrah Abraham for being honest and said that Teen Mom OG needs people like herself on the show to keep it honest.

“Why would I get off the show? This is a good thing. You need to have honest people on shows like this,” she said. “I’m not saying the other girls. I’m talking about my story… Y’all can believe whatever you want. The manipulation is real from other people.”

Amber claimed the “manipulation” was not done by Teen Mom producers. “This is the stuff you have to deal with. If you don’t want to watch an honest person, you shouldn’t watch my part,” she continued. “But it doesn’t matter if you watch my part anyway because you’re not going to see my story so it doesn’t matter to me.”

The Indiana native used that as a segway to promote her upcoming book, which she’s been working on for three months. “It’ll be out very soon and I’m very proud of it. It’s not just about me. It’s not just about my life,” Amber revealed. “It’s about many, many things that could help a lot of people.”

Amber Is On Bad Terms With Her Eldest Child

Although Amber said she still sees her son, she didn’t talk about her eldest daughter during the broadcast. Leah, Amber’s 12-year-old daughter from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley, has set boundaries with her mother after Amber continued to disappoint her.

To Amber’s dismay, Leah considers her stepmother, Kristina Shirley, to be her true mother. Gary tried to get Leah to make amends with her mother, but the preteen wasn’t interested. She said the onus was on Amber to make things better.

“I know personally I’m not ready to do anything one-on-one yet,” Leah told her father during last week’s episode of Teen Mom OG. “I don’t actually know when I’m going to be ready to reach out. For me, that would probably look like her coming over and maybe get ice cream. I just know that I don’t really ever want to stay the night or anything like that.”

“I’ve grown up with the fact that Kristina is my mom,” she continued. “Being a mom isn’t like ‘Oh my God I just gave birth to this child. I’m a mom.’ It’s taking care of that child and like actually being the mom of that child.”

To find out what happens on the Season 9 finale, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Kristina Shirley Shares Message Amid Amber Portwood Feud