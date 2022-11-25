Amber Portwood ‘Excited’ About Good News With Son, James

“Teen Mom” star Amber Portwood was “excited” to see her son, 4-year-old James, after he moved to California with his father, Andrew Glennon. Glennon and James had been living in Indiana near Portwood, but after a judge granted full custody to Glennon they moved back to his home state.

After some time apart, Portwood was able to reconnect with her son.

“Hi, everyone. I’m excited. So I’m leaving to go see James after so long,” she said during a confessional on the November 22 episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.” “So, I’m anxious. Yeah. But I know it’ll be fun. I know we’ll have a good time.”

Portwood isn’t going to be the only one traveling. James will also be getting on an airplane occasionally to see his mother.

“So my current visitation schedule to see James is I have to travel to California first then Andrew brings him to me in Indiana,” Portwood explained during the episode. “And we’ll go back and forth like this.”

Baltierra Thought Portwood’s Idea to Reconnect With Glennon Was ‘Amazing’

Once she was in California, Portwood called her co-star, Catelynn Baltierra, to explain her situation with her ex-boyfriend. She and Andrew talked bout working on their friendship so they could co-parent James better.

“If he wanted to cook something, I told him he could,” Portwood told Baltierra about coming to her Airbnb. “Get in the pool… so we could chill.”

Baltierra thought it was a good idea for Portwood and Glennon to improve their platonic relationship.

“You guys are gonna have to co-parent for the rest of James’ life so.. not being together, just getting along, that’s super important,” she said. “Those are memories for him that he’ll love to have.”

“He’s going to be so excited to see you,” Baltierra told Portwood about James. “It’s going to be f***ing amazing.”

Portwood said she would touch base with Baltierra after the visit. “I will definitely let you know how it went because I can’t film with Bubby,” she said.

Gary Shirley Didn’t Share Baltierra’s Enthusiasm

Gary Shirley, the father of Portwood’s daughter — 13-year-old Leah — didn’t think Portwood and Glennon spending time together was the best idea when Portwood called him from California.

“I think that Andrew’s gonna stay for a little bit and kind of chill too. Co-parent a little bit, just try to,” Portwood told Shirley.

She wants the co-parenting relationship she has with Glennon to reflect the co-parenting relationship she has with Shirley.

“I talked to him a couple of weeks ago and I brought up, like, how me and you are with Leah and how sometimes we do stuff together,” she said.

Shirley was dubious she’d be able to replicate their connection.

“Be careful,” he told Portwood. “I just don’t want you to get burned.”

“Don’t force something like we have on someone like [Glennon] because I don’t think he’ll ever be that way,” Shirley warned. “You know what guys think, what they’re after. I just see him trying to get back in there and I don’t think it’s healthy for you.”

“I have no clue what’s going to happen but I’m just happy to see James,” Portwood responded.