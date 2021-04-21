Amber Portwood’s Eyes at Reunion Worry Fans

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood couldn’t seem to keep her eyes open during part one of the season nine reunion. Some fans questioned if Amber was still sober as she has struggled with substance abuse in the past. Even though she’s active on social media Amber hasn’t responded to new rumors about a possible relapse.

“Is it just me or does Amber look a little doped up or something seems off,” one fan tweeted. “Obviously not just depression because she’s been depressed for years and didn’t seem so slow before. her eyes aren’t even open half the time she’s talking. Maybe it’s just me.”

Another said: “Amber is on something. Her eyes are practically closed and she’s not looking at the camera at all. #TeenMomOG”

A third person wondered why MTV host Dr. Drew Pinsky wasn’t holding Amber accountable. “Why doesn’t Dr. Drew ask Amber why her eyes are always closed? #TeenMomOG,” they tweeted.

Amber Doesn’t Want to Have a Relationship With Kristina Anymore

Amber has been struggling to maintain a relationship with her 12-year-old daughter Leah, though it seems that she’s placed most of the blame on Kristina Shirley, the wife of Ambers ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley.

Amber told Gary that Kristina was “absolutely horrible.” The Teen Mom OG star took issue with Kristina telling Leah that she was her “bonus mom” and not sticking up for her the way Gary vouched for Amber.

“You are a great person and you have always been there for me but I can’t trust you’re wife,” Amber told Gary. “She has got in the way of me and your daughter over and over. I really hope in the future that we can have a good relationship but for me and Kristina… it’s not going to be like that.”

During an episode of Teen Mom OG, Leah admitted to her father that she considered Kristina to be her true mother. “I’ve grown up with the fact that Kristina is my mom,” she said. “Being a mom isn’t like ‘Oh my God I just gave birth to this child. I’m a mom.’ It’s taking care of that child and like actually being the mom of that child.”

Gary Denied Cheating on Kristina With Amber

Earlier in the season rumors swirled that Gary had cheated on Kristina with Amber after the Teen Mom OG star insinuated that something inappropriate happened between them.

Gary admitted to going over to Amber’s house and hugging her, but he denied that he wanted anything romantic to happen between both of them. “The way I feel is… I care about Amber,” he said. “I have a wonderful wife that I absolutely love. If I wanted somebody else other than my wife it wouldn’t be Amber.”

Amber, however, felt differently about the situation. “I literally felt that he was trying to be genuinely nice at first and it turned into touch here and a touch there and it was feeling a bit off,” Amber told Dr. Drew. “He even said to me 100 percent don’t tell Kristina that I’m doing this.”

To find out what happens at the reunion, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

