Amber Portwood Issues Statement on Farrah Abraham’s Arrest

Amber Portwood is sharing her opinion on Farrah Abraham’s recent arrest.

Over the January 16, 2022, weekend, Abraham was accused of slapping a security guard while partying at a nightclub in Hollywood, California, according to TMZ.

Records obtained by E! News showed that Abraham was “placed on a citizen’s arrest just after midnight, booked on a charge of misdemeanor assault by Los Angeles Police officers and released from their custody less than two hours later.”

An eyewitness told TMZ that someone in the club described as a “Farrah hater” assaulted Abraham. After she became belligerent, she was asked to leave the club. She refused and allegedly slapped the security guard.

Here’s what you need to know:

Amber Portwood Weighs in on Abraham’s Claims

According to TMZ, Abraham insists she was set up and that the establishment leaked the video to the press.

In a statement to the outlet, Abraham shared, “I’m tired of being maliciously battered, attacked, conspired against while having dinner at Grand Master Records, this was a private person’s arrest my lawyer is handling from here. It is terrifying and traumatizing that people attack me and I can not even enjoy dinner as I’m the only person out of 3 attacked and harassed when. I look forward to court as always, warning this place is a danger to public figures.”

Speaking to E! News’ Daily Pop on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, Portwood was asked if she believes Abraham’s claims about the incident.

“No,” she said. “I went through so much of my life way worse and if I sat there and never took responsibility for what I’ve done and say that everything was a set-up, I mean honestly I would just look like a fool. Nothing’s a set-up. You act the way that you act and things happen. Can I say that some people might not like you? Yes, but that’s not against the law.”

Others Share Their Opinions

Debra Danielsen, Abraham’s estranged mother, has also opened up about the debacle.

Speaking to The Sun, Danielsen said she is “afraid” for her granddaughter, Sophia.

“I’m afraid for my Sophia and am always praying for a miracle. Bad behavior has consequences and you have to treat people with respect. People who don’t have to get corrected.”

She added that her daughter thinks “she is always the victim.”

Jenelle Evans also spoke to The Sun, stating: “Farrah needs to grow up and act her age. If she can’t handle alcohol she should stay home.”

Evans added, “It’s sad she acts this way when she knows it’s going to end up in the news and her daughter can read it.”

On January 18, 2022, Abraham’s attorney told Fox News in a statement that she was “unlawfully arrested” and now plans to sue.

“Negligent investigation and training by the security staff at Grandmaster Recorders led to this unfortunate arrest,” the statement read. “This business will face civil and potentially criminal labilities for their actions. A citizen’s arrest is not without risks and dangers. Security staff clearly failed to exercise safety considerations when they decided to becomes the heroes of the night.”