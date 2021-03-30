Calls for MTV to Fire Amber Portwood from ‘Teen Mom’ Heat Up

Calls to fire Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood, who has pleaded guilty to domestic violence, heated up after Ryan Edwards was dismissed by MTV. One post that was shared to Reddit garnered hundreds of likes, with netizens mostly agreeing that Amber shouldn’t continue on Teen Mom OG since she has a history of violence.

“This person makes a strong point. They pick and choose which abusers stay and go,” the original poster wrote, sharing a screenshot of Amber and her ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

“Hey MTV while you’re firing people like Larry for fighting at the reunion, how about firing this repeat offender, [Amber Portwood], for actual crimes of domestic abuse and child endangerment,” the image stated.

Some fans were confused why Amber was still a part of the show. “I’ve been making this comparison for years. Why does she get coddled by the producers?” they wrote.

Another person argued Amber brings Teen Mom OG good ratings. “I don’t like amber, but they probably keep her because she brings a lot of publicity to the show,” they said.

“I think the difference is Ryan will likely die from his addiction and they don’t want him anywhere near the franchise when that happens,” another added.

Leah Is Upset With Amber

Season 9 of the reality show has focused on Amber’s strained relationship with 12-year-old daughter Leah, who has been upset with her mother about the distance between them. Leah accused Amber of neglect, saying she spent more time with her past partners instead of working on their connection.

“She called me. She was upset a little bit,” Amber admitted to an MTV producer in a previous episode. “It’s hard for her to have a full bond [with me] when she felt like — rightfully so — these men were in my life.”

“I knew it was coming. Like, I just want to know what’s going on in my daughter’s head [about] me so I can have a relationship with her. I know what it’s like to not have a relationship with a parent and it’s hard,” she continued. “This is my opportunity to get that bond with her back and if I don’t do that now it’s gonna be gone.”

Amber Lashed Out at Internet Trolls

After she was accused of spending all of her time on her couch, Amber took to Instagram live and blasted internet trolls, threatening them with violence.

“What the f*** does karate mean? It means I can kick your f***ing ass!” she told her viewers. “My leg can go to your f***ing head! And spin at the same f***ing time!… It means I have precision! I’m f***ing done! I’m not doing this!”

“So when I’m on this f***ing couch and I sit down on this couch and talk to you guys. And when I do, it’s either in the motherf***ing morning or at night. I wonder why the f*** that is?” she asked. “Maybe I have one or two days out of the week when I’m not on this motherf***ing couch.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

