Amber Portwood Demands Full Custody of Child

“Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood is demanding full custody of her child James, the 3-year-old son she shares with ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon, The Sun wrote, citing court documents.

Portwood petitioned the court after Glennon implied on social media that she had hit the toddler, The Sun reported.

“You hit your baby boy? …Really?!” he wrote via Instagram in August. The post was ultimately taken down, though screenshots of his message still remain.

“Here’s the beauty. Justice will prevail, Losses will accumulate. As time does perspire,” he later added, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Per their custody agreement, neither Portwood nor Glennon is permitted to post about James on social media.

Now, she’s seeking full custody of their son and requesting Glennon be held in contempt of court, the outlet said.

“On or about August 25, 2021, Mother informed Father that the parties’ child had a spot on the inside of the lip that appeared to Mother as a canker sore or cold sore. Mother took pictures and sent it to Father,” the court records stated, per The Sun. “Father posted a statement on social media accusing Mother of hitting the parties’ child, and then subsequently deleted the post… screenshots of his post were made public.”

In addition to James, Portwood is also the mother of 12-year-old Leah, the daughter she shares with her ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley. After missing Leah’s 12th birthday party, the preteen cut off contact with her mother.

In the premiere of “Teen Mom OG” season nine B, Portwood insinuated Shirley and his wife, Kristina Anderson, were responsible for Leah’s cold shoulder. Last season, the 12-year-old said Portwood only gave birth to her.

The mother-of-two didn’t believe Leah came to that conclusion on her own. “What she said about me was very hurtful,” Portwood revealed. “Someone’s in her ear and it’s not right.”

Portwood Denied Hitting James

Portwood alleged Glennon’s social media statements were “false and defamatory” and meant to “harm Mother and her reputation,” the court documents said, according to The Sun.

Portwood, 31, and Glennon, 37, split in 2019 after a domestic violence incident. Glennon was reportedly holding James while Portwood was wielding a machete.

The “Teen Mom OG” star pled guilty to felony charges of domestic battery and intimidation, the Indy Star wrote. She wasn’t sentenced to jail, but given 906 days of probation, according to a plea agreement cited by the publication.

Portwood Was Reportedly ‘Heartbroken’ Over the Posts

Though the “Teen Mom OG” star didn’t speak out publicly, an insider told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup there was “zero truth” to the allegations.

“She’s heartbroken that anyone could think she would ever hurt a child. Her heart is broken that this would be implied,” said the source. “Amber feels like Andrew knows exactly what to say to hurt her and have the public side with him. She would never hit James.”

“Him posting a photo of James is a violation of the agreement, and Amber’s lawyers are aware of what he posted and are working on it,” the insider continued to The Ashley.

