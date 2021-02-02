Amber Portwood Hurls Cheating Accusations At Gary Shirley

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood dropped major allegations against her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley. After accusing Gary and his wife, Kristina Anderson, of being “liars” and “two-faced,” the MTV personality claimed her ex said inappropriate things to her during an Instagram rant, which was first cited by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup and Teen Mom Shade Room.

“Gary, if you and Kristina are so happy, then why don’t you tell her about how many times you had called me up and talked about sexual encounters that we used to have,” the Indiana native spat. “How many times did you sit there and say, ‘Oh, you’re missing big daddy?’

Amber, 30, also claimed her ex, 34, “forced” her on him and “grabbed” her inappropriately.

“There’s even an incident where I was super, super sad, you’re the one who sat on the couch, grabbed me, laid down and forced me to lay down on you, put your arm around my waist underneath my boobs and started rubbing on my head,” Amber claimed.

She claimed an MTV producer was aware of the situation and walked in on them.

She finished her diatribe by slamming both Gary and Kristina and “liars” and “cheaters.” Despite accusing Gary of being inappropriate with her, Amber feigned responsibility. “I would never do anything inappropriate, guys. I’m happy!” she said. “I’m done with this bull crap.”

Gary & Kristina Joked About Amber Being Their ‘Teenage’ Daughter

Things between Gary, Kristina and Amber had been great for years. That all changed when Amber saw the premiere of Teen Mom OG, where Gary and Amber laughed about having to take care of Amber. Gary has long said he went out of his way to take care of Amber because she’s Leah’s mother, and he wants to do what is best for their 12-year-old daughter.

While Gary and Kristina might have found the “teenage” comment funny, Amber wasn’t laughing. “Gary did say that he was here every day for a week. No, sweetheart. That’s a lie. And you’re two-faced,” Amber said on social media, wagging her finger. “And your wife’s two-faced — saying that I’m like a teenager, like a teenage daughter.”

Gary Issued an Apology to Kristina

Even before Amber accused Gary of being inappropriate with her, the Teen Mom OG dad issued an apology to his wife. It was one of the first things that led viewers to speculate he might have blurred a line during his marriage.

“My wife is amazing. I love her deeply,” Gary wrote on Teen Mom Shade Room’s page. “I’m very glad you’re in me and our kids’ [lives] and know we together would put up with an infinite amount of Amber’s for the sake of Leah.”

Gary also announced that the nature of his relationship with Amber would be changing moving forward. “[I don’t know] how to do it anymore. I’m trying not to get into the fine details of everything trying to have some class,” he said. “Again thank you all for the support.”

