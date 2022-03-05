Amber Portwood Supports Gary Shirley Facing ‘Biggest Fear’

“Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood asked her followers to send “prayers” to her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley. Shirley went to the hospital on March 4 so he could get bilateral endoscopic carpal tunnel surgery.

“Sending love to everyone today. Sometimes we all need a little extra help and love,” Portwood, 31, wrote on Instagram. “✨I ask of all my beautiful souls to please pray or meditate or do a mantra..it doesn’t matter what your beautiful religion is or if you may have other beliefs.”

“🙏🏽Please send all of your love positivity and encouraging words for me, my family and especially @itsgarytime @kristina_shirley3 for his recovery from bilateral carpal tunnel surgery,” she continued. “Let’s send them all the light and love for the ease of any pain and pray that he can get back to the things he loves most super soon!

💫Sending so much love my beautiful souls.”

In a post on his own page, Shirley, 35, admitted surgery was his “biggest fear.”

“Big things happening, definitely not excited,” he wrote. “I absolutely hate going under anesthesia! One of my biggest fears besides accidentally drinking rotten milk.”

“Much love to y’all! thanks for all the upcoming advice, I hugely appreciate it If someone wants to help @kristina_shirley3 take care of me y’all can take shifts,” he continued. “She prolly love the break and if you can cook, what a huge plus.”

Shirley Shared a Cute Video With His Daughter

Shirley sat down with his 6-year-old daughter, Emilee — the child he shares with his wife, Kristina Anderson Shirley — to talk about his surgery. He also shared a daughter with Portwood, 13-year-old Leah.

Shirley decided to have surgery on both hands at the same time because “planting season is around the corner” and he wants to heal in time so he can use “both hands at the same time.”

“I just don’t have a lot of strength in my hands sometimes and I wake up and they’re numb,” he explained about his symptoms.

“I don’t think Emmy is too happy because I don’t get to cook for a while and she has to eat mamma’s cooking,” Shirley said, saying he would help talk his wife through the process.

When Shirley asked Emilee if she wanted to say anything, she asked, “Daddy, who’s gonna wipe your butt?”

Shirley’s Surgery Went Well

After Shirley completed his surgery, Anderson updated fans to say things had gone well. She shared a picture of her husband with both of his hands wrapped and giving a thumbs up.

“Today @itsgarytime had his bilateral endoscopic carpal tunnel surgery. His surgery went as planned thankfully,” Anderson wrote. “He was entertainment for the Doctors, Nurses and staff to say the least 😂”

“He’s back home now and resting,” she added. “I feel like I’ve got a baby boy to take care of and nurse back to health. 🤍💙.”

Portwood expressed her support for Shirley in the comments section under Anderson’s post, writing: “You sure do @kristina_shirley3 thank you for my goofy pic earlier lol but he has a great nurse to take care of him and some little helpers too🤗🙏❤.”