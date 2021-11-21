Amber Portwood’s Co-Author Tells All on Machete Incident

Amber Portwood’s co-author, Thea de Sousa, opened up about the infamous machete incident that led to the “Teen Mom” star’s arrest in 2019.

Portwood opened up about her mental health struggles in her new book, “So You’re Crazy, Too,” which was co-authored by de Sousa.

While promoting the book on Instagram, de Sousa came to Portwood’s defense, telling social media users they didn’t know the truth about the July 2019 incident after someone referred to the “Teen Mom” star as an “abuser.”

The author wrote Portwood never used a weapon during her fight with ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

“There was no machete. It was a flip flop on a door after he got home at 2:30 a.m. with their two year old [sic] son. You really shouldn’t believe everything you read in the press,” de Sousa wrote, according to fan account Teen Mom Shade Room.

“She is one of the most misunderstood celebrities out there,” the author continued. “I promise you I would be one of the first to condemn anyone who actually did that. It didn’t happen.”

Portwood pleaded guilty to two felony charges of domestic battery and intimidation in October 2019, the Marion County prosecutor’s office said, according to the Indy Star.

Police said Portwood allegedly wielded a machete at her ex-boyfriend while he was holding their 1-year-old son, James, after they got into an argument about fireworks on the Fourth of July. Portwood, who avoided jail time, was sentenced to nearly three years of probation.

Court Records Tell a Different Story Than de Sousa’s Version of Events

The affidavit filed in court, which was obtained by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, said Portwood “hit” Glennon with heeled sandal and “picked up” a machete.

“Amber picked up up a sandal with about a 1-inch chunky heel and hit him in the shoulder, causing him pain and redness and a light abrasion,” the affidavit said, per The Ashley.

“She keeps a machete with a sheath on it,” the affidavit added, according to The Ashley. “Amber picked up the machete, took the sheath off and looked at Andrew with a look so as she was moving around the bed, he took [the baby] into the office and closed the door and put his foot on it to hold it close.”

The Ghostwriter Said Portwood’s Mental Illness Stops Her From Seeing James

Portwood, who has joint legal custody of James and her 13-year-old daughter, Leah — who is from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley — cannot “handle” spending more time with her children, de Sousa claimed on Instagram, per Teen Mom Shade Room. The author added that Glennon was not acting rationally the night of the incident.

“He was — not in a normal state of mind,” de Sousa wrote about the events that went down in July 2019. “She was not trying to hurt anyone she just wanted to put her son to bed.”

“I’m not saying she doesn’t have issues, the whole book is about her five mental disorders, but everyone has the story of that night wrong and it breaks my heart for her,” de Sousa said about Portwood. “She has visits with her son every other weekend and it’s all she can handle because of her disorders.”

De Sousa added fans didn’t know the true events, and Portwood was muzzled because of her ongoing custody battle with Glennon.

“She is not allowed to talk about that night or anything else to do w her ex but if she could tell you the details of that night I think you might change your mind about her,” the author wrote.

“She has been sober for five years, is going to school and is really trying to make a good life for herself and her kids,” de Sousa continued. “Nobody is perfect and she is far from it, but you have her all wrong.”

De Sousa has since made her Instagram account private. Portwood has not publicly addressed the comments made by her co-author.

