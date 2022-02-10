Amber Portwood Gives Farrah Abraham Advice After Blow up Fight

Farrah Abraham appeared on the February 8 episode of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

Shortly after Farrah arrived on set, she was confronted by the cast about controversial statements she had made in the past. Cheyenne Floyd’s ex, Cory Wharton, confronted the “16 and Pregnant” alum about comments she made accusing Cheyenne and him of “having a baby to get on TV.”

Cory asked Farrah if she really felt that way, to which she replied, ‘I guess I do. I guess I feel really ghetto, too, like that.” The comment led to a massive altercation resulting in Cheyenne flipping a table.

After the argument, Farrah’s former co-star, Amber Portwood, pulled her aside and gave the “My Teenage Dream Ended” author some good advice.

“Just try not to be like so sarcastic,” Amber told Farrah in a scene featured on Tuesday’s episode. “Remember like you said, [everyone’s] younger and [everyone’s] working on themselves.” Amber reminded Farrah that the purpose of the vacation was to better themselves and work through their issues.

Farrah revealed in a confessional that she was glad Amber took the time to talk to her after the fight.

“I was just blessed that Amber could sit down and have a conversation amongst the unsettlement,” she said.

Farrah Abraham Faces Legal Troubles

According to Entertainment Tonight, Farrah Abraham was arrested on “suspicion of misdemeanor assault” after allegedly slapping a security guard outside a Hollywood nightclub on Sunday, January 16.

According to police reports obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Farrah was arrested just after midnight on the 16th. The “Teen Mom” alum was given a May 19 court date, where she is “expected to face the charges.”

Farrah addressed the arrest in a January 2022 Instagram story in which she denied any wrongdoing and claimed the charges against her were part of a “conspiracy.”

“I post this as no woman or man should ever be battered, abused, conspired, ganged up on, set up, recorded, and video sold,” Farrah said in an Instagram story, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Amber Portwood on Farrah’s Arrest

“Teen Mom” star Amber Portwood spoke to E! News in January 2022 about Farrah’s recent arrest and the importance of taking accountability.

Amber, who has faced her own legal troubles in the past, told the outlet that she does not believe Farrah’s conspiracy claims. The “So, You’re Crazy Too?” author opened up about her past struggles with addiction and the importance of taking accountability for your actions.

“I went through so much of my life way worse and if I sat there and never took responsibility for what I’ve done and say that everything was a set-up, I mean honestly I would just look like a fool,” she told the outlet. “Nothing’s a set-up. You act the way that you act and things happen. Can I say that some people might not like you? Yes, but that’s not against the law.”

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.

