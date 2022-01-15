Amber Portwood Gives Update on Relationship With Her Daughter

“Teen Mom” star Amber Portwood recently opened up to Us Weekly about her relationship with her 13-year-old daughter, Leah. The 31-year-old told the publication in January 2022 that her relationship with her daughter is improving.

Amber gave birth to Leah in 2008 with then-boyfriend Gary Shirley. Her pregnancy was documented on the MTV show “16 and Pregnant.” Amber and Leah have had a complicated relationship over the years due to Amber’s struggles with addiction and legal issues. “Teen Mom” viewers have watched Amber try to rebuild her relationship with her daughter on the show.

Amber on Her relationship With Leah

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in January 2022, Amber revealed that she and Leah are in a good place. “[Our visits are] actually going a lot better,” she told the outlet. “I can’t speak for Leah, but when we’re around each other now, it’s night and day. It’s just beautiful.”

Amber’s ex Gary Shirley has primary physical custody of Leah, but Amber is allowed visitation. The “Teen Mom” star has been open about the struggles of co-parenting and how it impacts her relationship with her children.

In a September 2021 episode of “Teen Mom OG,” Amber revealed that her relationship with Leah was in a “weird” place.

“I feel like I’m never going to win,” Amber said in the episode. “I wanted us to have a great co-parenting family that I thought we had until it became weird.” Amber went on to say that she felt like Leah had turned on her.

Since then, the mother-daughter duo has slowly been rebuilding their relationship. Amber told Page Six in November 2021 that she thinks Leah has a right to be mad at her given her behavior in the past.

“I think she has every right to be mad at me for a lot of things…I let her feel her emotions, and I understand that” she told the outlet.

Amber and Leah’s relationship took a turn for the worse after Amber said some not-so-nice things about her ex Gary Shirley and his wife Kristina on social media. In a season 9 episode of “Teen Mom OG,” Leah said that she didn’t like that her mom talked about her dad in that way and requested that Amber be uninvited from her birthday party, Distractify reported.

“We don’t really have a bond like that,” Leah told her dad, Gary, in the episode. “Twelve years and she hasn’t really done anything. That’s kind of been like Kristina’s spot.”

Since then, Amber and Leah have reconnected and worked on their relationship.

“It’s been really working, and it’s going really well,” Amber told Us Weekly in January 2022. “So I’m happy with what’s going on, and I’m not going to push the issue. It’s kind of a beautiful thing.”

Amber Is a Published Author

Amber recently teased the release of her new book “So, You’re Crazy Too?” in a January 2022 Instagram post. The MTV star posted a picture of the cover along with an overview that describes the book as, “an in-depth look into ‘Teen Mom’ star, Amber Portwood’s long history dealing with several mental health illnesses, and how she survived insurmountable odds and unbearable public scrutiny to become the strong, self-assured woman she is today.”

“Teen Mom” fans commented on the post to express their excitement. One Instagram user wrote, “Pre-ordered can’t wait.” Another user commented, “Can’t wait to read it!!! You’re one of the strongest women I’ve seen. Life will work in your favor Amber!!!”