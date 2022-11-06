Amber Portwood Responds After Getting Good News About Her Son

“Teen Mom” star Amber Portwood wants people to know that her story matters. She borrowed some lyrics from Ledisi’s 2011 hit “Pieces of Me” to express herself via Instagram stories on November 5.

“So when you look at my face/ You gotta know that I’m made/ Of everything love and pain/ These are the pieces of me,” Ledisi sings.

Portwood echoed a similar mantra in a post on her Instagram feed. She wrote “Pieces of me….” and added hashtags like “reflections, that girl, a part of me, my story, and our story.”

The MTV star has written on social media several times that there are many sides to her that fans have to get to know.

The day before her “pieces of me” post, Portwood shared a guide for “self-care” beliefs.

“You are worth the quiet moment. You are worth the deeper breath,” the post says. “You are worth the time it takes to slow down, be still and rest.”

“The most difficult part is to overcome how you think about yourself,” Portwood added as the caption. “I know I’m not alone.”

Portwood’s No-Contact Order With Her Ex Was Dropped

Portwood is allowed to FaceTime with her son — 4-year-old James — thanks to her no-contact order with ex her-boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, being lifted, per The Sun’s report.

The interactions are scheduled to take place three times a week, The Sun wrote, citing the court’s ruling. If Portwood and Glennon are unable to agree on the times and dates, the court-mandated FaceTime calls will take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 5:30 PT, according to The Sun.

Portwood is “entitled to liberal telephone calls and or FaceTime communication with the child,” the judge wrote, per The Sun.

The ruling came after a judge awarded Glennon full primary and physical custody of James in July, allowing him to move James to California to be with Glennon’s family. That means Portwood would become estranged from her son, whose maternal family is based in Indiana.

Portwood has another child, 13-year-old Leah, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley.

Leah Said The Court’s Ruling Was Unfair

Portwood wasn’t the only person affected by the court’s ruling. James moving to California means he’s also 2,000 miles away from his only sibling, his half-sister, Leah.

“It’s really unfair,” Leah said to her father, Gary Shirley, when she found out the news during an episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

“My mom and James, they really do have a nice relationship,” she continued. “Like something I didn’t have with her but it’s unfair because all of her work that she’s gone through to even be here now, is that all for nothing?”

Shirley said it wasn’t “for nothing” but he understood why his daughter was upset.

“It’s gonna hit really hard and it’s unfair,” Leah added. “It’s completely unfair. That bond’s going to be completely ripped, like no more of that.”

Portwood and Leah have become estranged over the years, but Leah reached out to her mother when the court delivered its verdict in the custody battle.

“I told her I loved her,” Leah said.