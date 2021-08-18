Inside Indiana Home Amber Portwood Is Being Sued Over

“Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood has been living at an Indiana AirBnB for more than two years, but now she’s facing a lawsuit tied to a home she doesn’t live in, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup first reported on August 16.

According to court documents obtained by Heavy, Portwood is being sued by Geist Harbours Property Owners Association Inc. for $620, as well as an additional $554 for attorney fees, according to the lawsuit, filed on August 11, 2021, in Marion County, Indiana.

The last time the Association received a payment from Portwood was $810.10 on October 26, 2020.

“Defendant has failed to timely pay the mandatory assessments, late fees and other charges on their property as required by the covenants,” the court documents say. “Thus, Defendant is indebted to the Association for $620.000 for past due unpaid assessments and other charges as of the date of this filing.”

Portwood’s attorney did not respond to the lawsuit at the time this story was published.

The star has been renting since her 2019 domestic battery incident and subsequent split from ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon. Portwood pled guilty to felony charges of domestic battery and intimidation, the Indy Star reported.

The former couple shares one child together, a 2-year-old son James. Though Glennon and James have been living in the four-bedroom, three-bath Indianapolis home she purchased in 2015, Portwood has been renting. Her AirBnB was featured on season nine of “Teen Mom OG.”

In addition to James, Portwood is also the mother of 11-year-old daughter Leah, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley.

She first joined the MTV universe in 2009 when she appeared on an episode of “16 and Pregnant.” She was later brought on to “Teen Mom,” which is now called “Teen Mom OG.”

Portwood’s Indianapolis Home Has Increased in Value

Since it was purchased in 2015, Portwood’s home has increased in value by $88,600, according to Realtor.com. In the last eight years, it has increased in value by 45%.

The home has granite tops and hardwood floors. There’s a breakfast bar and dining area, which was featured on an episode of “Teen Mom OG” when Portwood and Glennon sat down for dinner together.

The home offers other features, like built-in bookcases and a fireplace. The main bedroom includes double closet space, as well as a granite countertop, tile floor and spa tub with skylight in the bathroom.

Realtor.com has 25 pictures of the home.

Portwood Is Ashamed of the Domestic Violence Incident

The mother-of-two has been candid about the end of her relationship with Glennon, saying she feels guilt about her domestic violence incident from 2019.

“I just have a lot of guilt of not being aware of myself more than I should have,” she said on “Teen Mom OG” in an April 2020 episode, per People. “And I really do feel ashamed that I didn’t have that because I should after all the things I’ve done to change.”

“I want my family. And I feel so bad,” she continued. “When I heard those audios, I felt ashamed, I felt disgusted.”

