Amber Portwood Threatens Trolls with Karate During Rant

In the kindest of terms, Teen Mom OG viewers labeled Amber Portwood a couch potato, something that she doesn’t like being called. She threatened trolls and insisted she gets off her couch at least once a week in a furious rant on Instagram live.

The star has been keeping a low profile on social media after she pleaded guilty to two felony charges of domestic battery and intimidation in 2019. The star avoided jail time but was given three years of probation. However, Amber broke her silence and revived one of her infamous diatribes when she posted an IG live on March 25, as captured by Teen Mom Chatter and The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Amber’s expletive-filled rant was triggered by social media users accusing her of being a bad mother after viewers watched her relationship with 11-year-old daughter Leah hit a rough patch on the most recent episodes of Teen Mom OG.

The 30-year-old Indiana resident said she was done with the trolls and threatened to karate kick them in the head. She also challenged viewers to get off their couches and step up to her.

“What the f*** does karate mean? It means I can kick your f***ing ass!” she said. “My leg can go to your f***ing head! And spin at the same f***ing time!… It means I have precision! I’m f***ing done! I’m not doing this!”

“Maybe I have one or two days out of the week when I’m not on this motherf***ing couch,” Amber continued. “So when I’m on this f***ing couch and I sit down on this couch and talk to you guys. And when I do, it’s either in the motherf***ing morning or at night. I wonder why the f*** that is?”

The mother-of-two has been on probation since she was arrested for a domestic violence incident that occurred with ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon. Both of her children mainly live with their fathers, with Gary having full custody of Leah since she was 3 years old. Amber’s son James has been staying with Andrew since she allegedly wielded a machete while he was holding their son in July 2019.

Leah Said Amber ‘Sleeps a Lot’ When She’s There

The most recent episode of Teen Mom OG showed Amber’s strained relationship with Leah. Even though they weren’t speaking, Amber called Gary — her ex and Leah’s dad — to tell him that her dog Maddie wasn’t doing well.

When Gary was talking about the situation with Leah, she referred to Maddie as Amber’s “third baby.” Gary suggested they get Amber flowers to make her feel better, and Leah slowly opened up about her relationship with her mother.

I don’t go over there a lot, really,” she said. “When I go over there she sleeps a lot. We haven’t had a one-on-one in a few years. She’s not even trying.”

Gary seemed to defend Amber. “It’s never going to be perfect, Leah,” he said. “I’m not saying she’s made every right decision, but I am going to say it’s a two-person job. It’s not for your mom to put in the effort.”

Amber Canceled Her Last Get-Together with Leah

Amber was supposed to do Leah’s makeup, but canceled last-minute, saying she wasn’t feeling well. Leah was disappointed by her mother flaking out and let her know. She started to bring up things from the past, accusing Amber of picking her ex-boyfriends over her.

“Leah, she’s hurting a bit about my past stuff,” Amber told her mom, Tonya Portwood. “She just feels very betrayed — like a third wheel with my exes. To be honest, I can’t necessarily blame the men I’ve been with because it was up to me in the end to stop the relationships.”

“Leah told me the next time she has availability she’s going to let me know when,” the MTV personality continued. “So I told her, you need to understand I’m your mom still — no matter what — and you need to look at what I’m doing now. You need to look at the future, not the past.”

