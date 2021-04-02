Kristina Shirley Praised While Amber Portwood Gets Slammed

Teen Mom OG fans widely praised Kristina Shirley after last week’s episode, where she gifted her stepdaughter, Leah, a ring with her birthstone for her 12th birthday. Amber Portwood, who declined to attend the event, received a drastically different response from viewers.

A picture collage that showed Kristina’s interaction with Leah on the March 30 episode garnered more than 1,600 upvotes from viewers on Reddit. Hundreds of people flooded the comment section, where they celebrated Kristina and condemned Amber.

“I have never seen Leah look at Amber the way she looks at Kristina,” the original poster wrote.

“Thank god that little girl has Kristina,” another commenter wrote. “That’s her fighting chance at normalcy.”

The comments about Amber weren’t as kind. “It’s crazy to me that Amber is ready to write Leah off because she feels a certain type of way. Why not try to work on the relationship? Who cares if she’s calling you out?” a fan shared. “Amber is proving Leah right by distancing herself from a 12-year-old.”

Kristina Loves Leah Like She’s Her Own Daughter

Kristina is the biological mother of two daughters, but she said she loves Leah as if she were her own. Viewers might only be familiar with Emilee — the daughter Kristina has with husband Gary Shirley — but she has a 13-year-old daughter with her ex-husband, Gregory Anderson.

In a previous clip Kristina said she was a “bonus” mom to Leah, but she shared how deep her affection went for her stepdaughter when she gifted her a special piece of jewelry.

“I do have one more gift. I did not give you life, but life gave me you. Even since I met dad when you were four years old, I never knew that I could love someone else’s daughter as I can love you,” she said. “And just like my two daughters, I love you the same. So I wanted to get you something special.”

Leah had expressed she didn’t want Amber to attend her birthday party, though Gary advised his daughter to invite the Teen Mom OG star. “We don’t really have a bond like that,” Leah told Gary. “Twelve years and she hasn’t really done anything. That’s kind of been like Kristina’s spot … All [Amber] did was give birth to me.”

Amber Slammed Kristina & Gary

Even though Leah has spent most of her life with her father — and then Kristina after they got married in 2014 — Amber blasted accusations that she hasn’t spent enough time with the 12-year-old. As shown on Teen Mom OG, Leah told Amber she was upset with her when she canceled, and Amber accused Leah of “hating” her.

Amber decided to deal with Leah’s disappointment by giving her “space.” After the latest episode aired, Amber blamed Gary and Kristina for spoiling Leah. She also accused the Shirleys of being liars.

“I try to invest time with Leah all the time, all the time. It’s all I ever do,” Amber said in an Instagram rant. “[Kristina] doesn’t take care of my daughter. No, Gary does not clothe her, feed her. Gary wouldn’t have a job if it wasn’t for me in the very beginning.”

She then accused Kristina of breaking up her relationship with Gary. “When you’re a whore, you’re a whore. When you’re a homewrecker, you’re a homewrecker,” she said, as noted by In Touch Weekly. “When you’re a liar, you’re a liar.”

