Amber Portwood Blasts Gary & Kristina Shirley in New Rant

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood reignited her feud with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina. In recent years the trio had been on good terms, with Gary and Kristina helping take care of Amber at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

But as Gary and Amber’s daughter Leah has gotten older and started to distance herself from her mother, Amber, 30, has retaliated against Gary and Kristina, 39. She accused them of spoiling 12-year-old Leah and claimed Kristina was a “whore” and a “homewrecker” during a bitter Instagram rant following Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom OG.

The March 30 episode showed that Leah did not want to invite her mother to her birthday party. “We don’t really have a bond like that,” Leah told Gary, 34. “Twelve years and she hasn’t really done anything. That’s kind of been like Kristina’s spot … All she did was give birth to me.”

Amber then took to social media to blast Kristina. “When you’re a whore, you’re a whore. When you’re a homewrecker, you’re a homewrecker,” she said, as noted by In Touch Weekly. “When you’re a liar, you’re a liar.”

The Indiana native then insinuated she expected to reunite with Gary when she finished her stint in prison in 2013, which stemmed from a probation violation and being caught with drugs in 2011, as noted by the Indiana newspaper the Herald Bulletin.

“I was told that when I got out of prison, I would have my family, all the while I was being cheated on,” she said. “I’m not jealous of Kristina, there is nothing about Kristina that even makes me jealous in any sense. I don’t try to be mean.”

It’s not the first time Amber has slammed her ex and his wife. At the beginning of Season 9, Amber accused Gary and Kristina of being liars after they referred to her as their teenage daughter. “No, sweetheart. That’s a lie. And you’re two-faced,” Amber said on Instagram in February, wagging her finger. “And your wife’s two-faced — saying that I’m like a teenager, like a teenage daughter.”

Amber then accused Gary of cheating on Kristina with her. “Gary, if you and Kristina are so happy, then why don’t you tell her about how many times you had called me up and talked about sexual encounters that we used to have,” she said during an Instagram rant. “How many times did you sit there and say, ‘Oh, you’re missing big daddy?’

Amber Accused Gary & Kristina of Spoiling Leah

Despite Leah distancing herself from her mother, Amber maintained that she has been there for Leah financially and emotionally.

“I try to invest time with Leah all the time, all the time. It’s all I ever do,” she said. “[Kristina] doesn’t take care of my daughter. No, Gary does not clothe her, feed her. Gary wouldn’t have a job if it wasn’t for me in the very beginning.”

Amber admitted that Kristina spends more money on Leah, but the Teen Mom OG star reasoned that it was excessive. “[Leah] respects her because she brings her out to Starbucks, gets her nails done and spends over $1,000 of clothing on her,” Amber said, as noted by E! News. “Hell, I’d respect her too. See, I wasn’t raised that way. I was raised to not spoil my child.”

“Kristina doesn’t do anything for Leah,” Amber continued. “She doesn’t take care of my daughter. Leah wanted to live with me until they went to Disney World.”

Leah Blames Amber For Their Fractured Relationship

Even though Amber has pointed the finger at Gary and Kristina, Leah blames her mother for the nature of their relationship. In earlier episodes on Season 9 of Teen Mom OG, Amber told a producer that Leah had questions about her mother’s boyfriends. The fight ignited after Amber canceled on Leah. She also refused to appear at her daughter’s 12th birthday party so she could give her “space” during their feud.

“She’s just getting older and she wants to know why and what happened back in the day and she wants to know certain things,” Amber said, adding that Leah “hated” her now. “It’s hard because it’s hurtful to me when she feels possibly like she has more of a connection with somebody else than me because I’m not around as much as other people.”

The month before her Instagram rant, Amber teased that things between her and Leah weren’t great.

“She’s definitely coming at me,” Amber told E! News in February. “She definitely wants to know, ‘What the hell happened mom? Why this? Why that?’ I say, ‘And you have every right and I’m going to give you your space. You let me know baby girl.’ We still talk and snap and we still say, ‘I love you.’ I still see her, but she’s just getting older and she wants to know why and what happened back in the day and she wants to know certain things.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

