Amber Portwood Gets Called Out by Daughter Leah

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood’s 12-year-old daughter Leah called her mom out during the April 6th episode of the MTV reality show. Amber and Leah’s relationship has become increasingly strained as Leah gets older, with the pre-teen setting boundaries with her mother. She wants to take little steps to work on repairing her relationship with her mother, where Amber wants to spend alone time with her daughter. Leah, however, isn’t ready to make that kind of commitment for her mother.

Since they weren’t on good terms, Amber decided not to go to Leah’s birthday party at her house. “She just Snapchatted me and said she couldn’t come and she knows that I wanted to do something one-on-one and that it was fake,” Leah told her father, Gary Shirley. “I asked her what was fake because it was my birthday.”

Gary was also confused about Amber saying the party was phony. “She just said it was something that I wouldn’t understand until I’m older,” Leah added.

Leah Set Boundaries With Amber

Gary has tried to push Leah’s relationship with Amber. “I’ve told you this: It’s a good thing to have your mom in your life. Now, I get it. You’re hurt. I get mommy has said she was going to do stuff and she didn’t. I get mommy hasn’t been around the way she needs to be or is supposed to be but we can’t just write your mom off,” he told her.

But Leah had made up her mind. She is setting boundaries with her mother and creating rules that Amber must follow if she wants to earn her trust back. “I know personally I’m not ready to do anything one-on-one yet,” Leah told Gary. “I don’t actually know when I’m going to be ready to reach out. For me, that would probably look like her coming over and maybe get ice cream. I just know that I don’t really ever want to stay the night or anything like that.”

Leah Said Kristina Has Been More of a Mother to Her Than Amber Has

Gary understood what Leah meant about taking small steps. When he asked if Leah would feel comfortable if Amber had her own house, she said it had nothing to do with that.

“I still wouldn’t [want to] go over,” she said, adding that she’s upset with Amber for not taking advantage o the “opportunities” she gets “to be a mom.”

“I’ve grown up — well since I can remember because I was 4 when Kristina came into my life — I’ve grown up with the fact that Kristina is my mom,” she said about Gary’s wife, Kristina Shirley.

“Being a mom isn’t like ‘Oh my God I just gave birth to this child. I’m a mom.’ It’s taking care of that child and like actually being the mom of that child,” she added. “I know that there’s always going to be this hole where there should have been something else.”

