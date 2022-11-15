Amber Portwood Called Out For Snubbing Leah: ‘No Birthday Post?’

“Teen Mom” fans were confused after Amber Portwood appeared to have missed her daughter’s 14 birthday. Amber’s ex, Gary Shirley, posted a series of photos when Leah turned 14 on November 12. Amber didn’t detract from her regular social media content, a theme of beige and white self-care posts.

Amber shared a “note to self” message via Instagram on Leah’s birthday: “Remember when you were a little girl? Hold her hand. You can save her now. She needs you. She’s been waiting for you.”

Amber added “hold on tight” as the caption.

The picture was from when Portwood was in her early 20s. She grinned at the camera and held onto a black purse.

Plenty of people in the comments section had uplifting responses, but some felt Amber’s post was curious.

“No bday post for Leah!??” one person asked.

“Your kids need you too…” a second person wrote.

Amber lost custody of her son, 4-year-old James, in July after a three-year custody battle with her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. The couple split in July 2019 after an incident that led Amber to plead guilty to domestic battery and intimidation in October 2019.

Glennon moved to California shortly after a judge awarded him full guardianship of James, taking him 2,000 miles away from his mother who is based in Indiana.

Amber and Leah had struggled with their relationship but became closer over the past year. Leah reached out to her mom when she found out about the custody loss and supported Amber when she visited her Geist, Indiana, home for the first time in three years. Glennon had been living there with James up until his California move.

Fans on Reddit Called Amber Out for a NSFW Post

Amber sticks to cheery posts on Instagram, but her posts on her official Facebook page are a little off-kilter. Some fans on Reddit noticed that Amber’s page posted a meme that was arguably unrefined.

The “Teen Mom” star has since deleted the post from her social media, but quick fans on Reddit captured a screenshot before it could be permanently scrubbed from the internet.

“This is 100% something Amber would laugh at. I can’t explain why she just gives me that weird immature humour vibe,” one person said.

“What a nice post on Leah’s birthday,” another wrote, evoking sarcasm.

Some people said Amber might have been locked out of her Facebook account and didn’t post the message in the first place.

Heavy reached out to Amber’s rep for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.

Gary Celebrated Leah on Her Birthday

Amber might not have posted anything for Leah’s birthday, but Gary made sure to pen a special message to his eldest daughter.

“Wishing my very awesome daughter Leah shirley a very happy birthday,” he wrote. “She’s a very smart young lady & I couldn’t ask for a better kid. I love you Leah so very much.”

Gary also offered a reason why his wife, Kristina Anderson Shirley, wasn’t in any of the pictures.

“Ps. I tried to get @kristina_shirley3 in the pic, but No No Nooooo!” he said. “We still love you woman. 😛.”