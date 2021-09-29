Amber Portwood’s Daughter Slams Her Mom on New Episode

“Teen Mom OG” kid Leah Shirley isn’t ready to accept her mother’s apology. Amber Portwood hasn’t spoken to her 12-year-old months after she made a video where she bashed Kristina Anderson, Leah’s stepmother.

Though Gary Shirley — Portwood’s ex and Anderson’s husband — has tried to remain neutral, he too said he cut Portwood off after she attacked his wife on Instagram live in March 2021.

At the beginning of the September 28 episode of “Teen Mom OG,” Portwood revealed she had been giving Leah space but it wasn’t working. She decided to send a video of herself apologizing to Shirley and asked him to play it for their daughter.

Shirley followed through with the request, but Leah wanted her father and stepmother to be there when she watched it. “Stay here. I could use you,” the 12-year-old told Shirley before he pressed play.

“To my beautiful daughter,” Portwood said at the beginning of the clip. “I’m so proud of the young lady you have become. I know I missed some very important times in your life, times that a mother should not miss, while I was still trying to understand my own life.”

“I am so sorry for the things that I did that kept us apart,” she continued. “I never ever wanted to hurt you. I think about you every day and I will never stop trying to mend our relationship no matter what it takes. I will always love you. You are my heart no matter what.”

Leah Was Speechless After Seeing the Video

At first, Leah wasn’t sure how she was supposed to respond. “I don’t know what to say,” she started.

“I mean, it sounds like she’s apologizing to you,” Shirley said.

Leah wasn’t confident that her mother’s apology was authentic. “I mean, I’m sure we have good memories. But I couldn’t tell with the crying if that was fake so I really don’t know what to think of it,” she said. “I don’t know if I can forgive her and especially not now.”

What bothered her most was when Portwood accused Anderson of being a “homewrecker” and a “whore” on Instagram and for the first time on “Teen Mom OG,” Leah referred to her mother by her first name.

“She was making videos and stuff,” Leah told her father. “I didn’t like it because Amber said bad stuff about Kristina.”

Shirley attempted to defend his ex, saying people — including him — make “bad decisions” sometimes.

“You can make bad decisions and still care about somebody,” he said. “Your mom’s made bad decisions. I’ve made bad decisions. You can still love and care about somebody even though you’ve made bad decisions.”

Leah continued to defend her stepmother: “But I love Kristina,” she said.

Leah Said She ‘Doesn’t Need’ Portwood

While Shirley tried to stick up for his ex, Leah wasn’t interested in mending their relationship.

“What I will say is this: Your mom loves you,” Shirley said.

“But I love Kristina and she tried to hurt somebody I love and I can’t love somebody who hurts other people,” Leah shot back.

Shirley said things might get better if Leah talked to her mother about what she was feeling. “If your mom stops that kinda thing and if she understands that’s why you’ve distanced yourself maybe that’s something you tell her, maybe that’s something I tell her,” he said.

“I’m just saying: Something can’t be fixed if you don’t know the problem,” he continued. “She shouldn’t be doing the videos. I get it. But don’t let that ruin your chances with her if you want something with her.”

Leah didn’t budge. “Nobody tells her anything,” she said about Portwood. “I don’t want it fixed. I don’t need that.”

