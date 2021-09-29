Amber Portwood Faces Repercussions for ‘Homewrecker’ Video

MTV star Amber Portwood cried to her daughter, 12-year-old Leah Shirley, in an emotional apology letter that she recorded and sent to her ex, Gary Shirley. On the September 28 episode of “Teen Mom OG,” Portwood revealed she and her daughter haven’t spoken in months. The mother-of-two feared Leah might have even blocked her number.

“I’m taking college classes and I’m really proud with my grades so far,” Portwood, 31, said in a voice-over about attending Purdue University. “It’s been a while since Leah and I have spoken. I’ve been giving her space but I think it’s time to try something new.”

The new episode featured an appearance by executive producer Larry Musnik, who has occasionally appeared on “Teen Mom OG.”

“I feel like I’m never going to win,” Portwood told Musnik about her estranged daughter. “It’s been a couple of months, literally. I wanted us to have a great co-parenting family that I thought we had until it became weird. And then all of a sudden Leah started acting weird and turning on me.”

Earlier in the episode, MTV played a clip where Portwood referred to Leah’s stepmother, Kristina Anderson, as a “homewrecker” and a “whore” during an Instagram rant in March 2021.

She also hinted that ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley cheated on her with Anderson while she was still in prison, essentially breaking up their family.

“I went to jail. I got depressed and now for years I’ve been trying and my daughter has not stayed with me for over 20 months,” she said. “When I was in prison I was told that when I got out I would have my family and all the while I was being cheated on. When you’re a whore, you’re a whore. When you’re a homewrecker, you’re a homewrecker.”

Before that, Portwood insinuated that Shirley had been unfaithful to Anderson during a February 2021 diatribe. “Gary, if you and Kristina are so happy, then why don’t you tell her about how many times you had called me up and talked about sexual encounters that we used to have,” she said. “How many times did you sit there and say, ‘Oh, you’re missing big daddy?’

Portwood Isn’t Giving Up on Leah

Even though Leah was ignoring Portwood, the Indiana native wasn’t ready to give up.

“Leah’s my daughter,” Portwood told Musnik about trying to get the preteen back. “This is not her. She does not ignore me like this. Even if I take responsibility for every single wrongdoing I’ve ever done, it just feels like it’s never enough.”

“All I can say is sorry and try to move forward,” Portwood continued. “I can’t sit here and have her think things that aren’t true about me because I am her mother.”

Portwood Wrote Leah a Letter

Since giving Leah some space didn’t seem to be working, Portwood hope writing her daughter a letter would help fix things between them.

“I’ve written a letter to her explaining how much I want our real relationship back that we used to have,” Portwood said. “I’ll record it for her to see. I’m scared that on her phone I’m blocked. I don’t even know.”

“I would love to send it directly to Leah,” Portwood told Musnik, deciding to send it to Shirley instead. “In fact, they can both look at it.”

“Hopefully this will be different because she can actually see and hear your words,” Musnik reasoned.

Portwood then became emotional. “How many times do I have to apologize? They don’t hear me?” she asked. “I’m trying.”

