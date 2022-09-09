Leah Shirley Speaks out About Estrangement From Amber Portwood

“Teen Mom” star Amber Portwood has been trying to rebuild her relationship with her eldest daughter, 13-year-old Leah Shirley after the teenager said she didn’t want her mother to come to her 12th birthday party.

Portwood, 31, has a history of showing up late or canceling on her daughter. After Leah said she wanted some distance from her mother, Portwood has been working to regain her daughter’s trust.

For her 13th birthday, Leah agreed to allow her mother to come to her event, and it was filmed for the premiere episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

“I absolutely loved the first episode. I pray that your relationship with Leah continues to heal and grow ❤️,” a fan told Portwood via Instagram.

“Thank you🙏🏻,” Portwood answered.

Leah Is Happy Things With Her Mother Are Improving

Leah knows she doesn’t have a traditional relationship with her mother, but she’s looking forward to things between them improving.

The 13-year-old opened up about her feelings after the party during a sitdown with her dad.

“Yeah, I mean, I want us to be friendly together and to not have any issues or anything,” Leah told her father, Gary Shirley. “I don’t want to have any tension or like be awkward with her at all or anything. I just want to be friendly and not have issues even if we can’t get to a [traditional mother-daughter relationship]. But I still want something.”

“I feel like we’re taking a big step,” she said, referring to her mother coming to her party. “I mean, it still is awkward, ’cause I don’t know what to say most of the time, but we’re taking a big step into having something.”

Portwood gifted her daughter a piece of jewelry with her birthstone and a sage-scented candle.

Portwood Was Pleased With How the Party Went

Despite arriving late and leaving early, Portwood said she was happy with how Leah’s 13th birthday turned out.

“I got a little bit of what I wanted. I got my hug,” Portwood told MTV cameras in a confessional. “I felt really good about that. It seems like we’re moving pretty close to where we need to get to. We’re moving at least. Being hugged and having that hug just felt so amazing. We are just trying still.”

Portwood is allowing Leah to take the lead when it comes to working on their relationship.

“We’re trying to really find where we’re at and working on where we wanna be at. She’s working on it and I’m working on it but I’m letting her take that initiative,” she said. “This is no bulls***.”

Portwood became emotional when she thought about both of her children growing up. In addition to Leah, she is also the mother of 4-year-old James, who is from her relationship with her ex-fiance, Andrew Glennon.

“There is nothing in this world I’m more proud of than watching that girl become so f***** strong. It’s intense. I really have like really great kids,” Portwood said. “And I’m blessed because my kids are f****** amazing.”

Portwood doesn’t have full custody of either of her children.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.