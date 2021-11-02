Amber Portwood Slammed for ‘Awkward’ Reunion With Daughter

“Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood reunited with her estranged daughter, 12-year-old Leah, but things didn’t exactly go smoothly. She went to her ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley’s house to have lunch, which was the first time MTV cameras filmed Portwood with Leah since their estrangement.

“It’s been a while since I’ve seen Leah and I’m excited by also anxious,” Portwood, 31, said in a voice-over. “I want to take it slow and not force anything to show her I’m here and committed.”

When the “Teen Mom OG” star entered the house, she said, “Hello” to Leah, but she didn’t get up to greet her mother. Portwood originally went to sit down next to her daughter, but Shirley asked her to sit next to his wife, Kristina Anderson.

“It’s so odd because there’s nobody at my house,” Portwood told Anderson. “Living alone for like 16 months has been amazing. I’ve been figuring things out and just chilling and getting my school work done.

“It feels peaceful,” Portwood continued, seemingly talking about her education at Purdue University. “But then it stresses me out because I don’t know if I’m going to get an A or a B.” The Indiana native added that she’s getting an A in psychology and a B in communications.

Leah Was Short With Her Mother

A tense moment between Portwood and her daughter went down when the “Teen Mom OG” star asked Leah a question about a movie she wanted to watch.

“What’s that?” Portwood asked.

“A movie,” Leah answered tersely.

“Yeah. I know that,” Portwood said. “What’s that about?”

“Stuff,” Leah replied. “It’s about a girl who is 5 but then her mom is hit by a car, so then the mom is like a demon and tries to kill everybody. And then the mom was trying to take the girl from the dad.”

Portwood’s eyes widened before she tilted her head and said, “Good story.”

“I’m so sorry, guys. I’m super tired,” Portwood said with a yawn. “Thank you for inviting me over, honestly. Love you guys. I’ll see you soon.”

According to the way the clip was edited, Portwood appeared to leave without saying goodbye to Leah.

Fans Said the Interaction Was ‘Painful’ to Watch

MTV shared a clip from the November 2, 2021, episode of “Teen Mom OG” on Facebook, with a majority of social media users commenting that Portwood’s demeanor toward her daughter was rude. Others noted that the lunch was “painful” and “awkward” to watch.

“Omg my heart breaks for Leah. Amber was so rude to her own daughter. Smdh,” one Facebook user said.

“It may be edited….But that was one of the most awkward and saddest moments I’ve seen since this show has aired/been on. I feel so bad for Leah,” said the one of top responses, which garnered nearly 400 reactions. “You can tell she’s uncomfortable.”

Some people slammed Portwood for saying that she enjoyed her time without her two children. In addition to Leah, Portwood is also the mother of her 3-year-old son, James, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.

“That was painful to watch! I’m sorry amber, but you’re not winning Leah over by making comments that living alone for the last 16 months is peaceful,” wrote one person, who obtained nearly 1,000 reactions. “She’s completely out of touch with reality. It’s just sad.”

