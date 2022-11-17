Amber Portwood Reconnects With Matt Baier After House Scene: Report

Matt Baier, who dated “Teen Mom” star Amber Portwood from 2013 to 2017, said he reconnected with his former flame after MTV showed her reentering her Geist, Indiana, home after it was vacated by her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. Amber accused Andrew of leaving the home a mess, with Gary Shirley — the father of Amber’s 14-year-old daughter, Leah — saying the home smelled like urine.

Matt has largely stayed out of the limelight since his tumultuous split from Amber, but he was inspired to reach out to his ex after he saw the “Teen Mom” scene air.

“I just now spoke to Amber about the house thing,” he tweeted on November 16. “First time we have talked in quite a while. It was great catching up and I think 5 years has been long enough without talking. She agreed. 1 interview only. DM me if interested.”

Matt Was ‘Disturbed’ by What He Saw

Matt hinted he was speaking out because Amber needed someone who knows the “real her” to talk to the public. “Ppl see a small sample of reality stars lives. What is shown is what sells,” he said. “I promised I’d only talk when she was ok with it. So if ppl want to hear it I’m ready. 1 time only. If they don’t then that’s fine too.”

Matt proposed to Amber but the “Teen Mom” star ended the engagement as Matt struggled with his sobriety and infidelity.

Matt felt bad when he saw the state of Amber’s dream home.

“The house thing just really disturbed me so we communicated in a friendly way,” Matt tweeted. “No hard feelings at all.”

Andrew Denies Leaving Amber’s House in Shambles

Andrew lived in Amber’s home for three years while the court decided what would happen with their son, 4-year-old James.

Amber pleaded guilty to domestic violence and intimidation in 2019 following an incident that occurred at the Geist home. She was sentenced to three years of probation and successfully discharged in April.

In July, an Indiana judge awarded full guardianship to Andrew, allowing him to vacate the home and move to his home state of California.

MTV cameras followed Amber the first time she went back to the home in three years, and she said she was disgusted by what she saw. On “Teen Mom,” there appeared to be stains on the rugs and stains on the walls.

Andrew denied leaving the home in an unfit manner.

“There was a walk-through of the house the day Andrew left,” an insider told The Sun. “Several people saw the way things were, and that everything was left in order.”

“Andrew is notorious for documenting everything,” the source told The Sun. “The condition the home was left in was of course filmed and photographed.”

During the episode, however, Amber was shocked at the state of the home. She couldn’t believe her 4-year-old son had been living there. Gary said Leah would never live in a place like that, and that no child should live that way. Leah quipped that CPS should have been called on her mother’s ex upon seeing the state of the property.