Amber Portwood Mocked for ‘Parenting’ a ‘Wild Animal’

“Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood faced backlash from fans after she dedicated an Instagram post to her friend, Spunky the squirrel. Viewers mocked the mother-of-two for her “genuine” post, saying she cared more about a “wild animal” than her own children.

Portwood shares 13-year-old daughter Leah with her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley, and 3-year-old son James with her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.

“Instagram, meet Spunky 🐿 my little squirrel friend!” she wrote on December 13, 2021. “Spunky and his family come to visit with me on my patio, and it’s just the cutest thing ever. Sometimes, squirrels are easier than people 🤷🏻‍♀️.”

“And spunky never fails to put a smile on my face!” the 31-year-old added. “I have been looking around at new places, and if I move, I am going to really miss him and his family.”

Portwood talking about potentially moving comes after she was ordered to pay over $1,000 in unpaid hometown association fees.

According to court records obtained by Heavy, Portwood paid with a default judgement of $1,232.50 to Geist Harbours Property Owners Association.

“Comes now the Plaintiff, by counsel, and moves this Court to show that the judgement rendered in the above entitled cause of action has been satisfied because it has been settled and/or paid in full, including court costs and fees,” read court records filed on December 14, 2021.

While Glennon lives in the home with their son James, Portwood has been renting out a different property since their split in July 2019.

It wasn’t clear if the judgement against Portwood had anything to do with her looking for new homes.

Fans Said Portwood Spent More ‘Parenting Time’ With Spunky Than Her Children

Portwood’s post for Spunky comes while she has a strained relationship with Leah and is fighting a custody battle with Glennon to have more time with James.

Some social media users — especially on Reddit –claimed Portwood showed more affection online toward the squirrel than she does to her own children. “That caption was more genuine than anything she’s ever said about either of her kids,” they said.

Others wrote Portwood would miss Spunky more than Leah and James if she had to move. “She’s going to miss a wild animal if she moves more than her two children. Then has the audacity to complain Leah doesn’t want anything to do with her 🤷,” they said.

“Seriously, f*** her for insinuating other people are just difficult and it’s not her. She doesn’t take Leah serious, it’s all about her. That squirrel is easy because you feed him b****,” reads a popular comment.

The discussion first kicked off when the thread was created by an original poster who shared a screenshot of Portwood’s post that read, “Amber has more parenting time over this squirrel than her kids.”

Portwood’s ‘Crazy’ Book Comes With a Warning

Fans of Portwood are slated to get a further glimpse into her life when she releases her new memoir, “So, You’re Crazy Too?” in February 2022. The “Teen Mom OG” star opens up about her five mental illnesses, including bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder.

During an interview with Page Six, Portwood said she had to “fight” to get a warning label on the uncensored book.

“I’ve read this book now three times, and I can’t even believe that I’ve lived this life,” she told Page Six.

“This is just what I go through and I work through. I’ve really learned to live happily with major mental illnesses,” she continued. “The anxiety in me. The bipolar, the borderline, the PTSD, all these different things that come together, that’s my makeup — but it’s not exactly who I am.”

