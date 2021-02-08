Teen Mom OG Star Amber Portwood Talks Having Another Baby

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood opened up about having another child during an interview with Us Weekly on February 4. The star is currently battling with both of her exes whom she shares children with, but if she were able to find a partner who “educated themselves in things,” she would be open to having a third baby.

“If I found another person who educated themselves in things, then, yeah, definitely I would want more kids,” Amber, 30, told Us Weekly.

“I do want another child; however–as of right now–unless there’s somebody out there who can understand and be educated on a few things, then, yes I would,” she reiterated.

Amber described her ideal partner as someone who is “very empathic” with “good energy.” She said her future significant other is a “soulful man who is a caregiver, just like me and likes to take care of people, just as much as I like to take care of others.”

“It has to be mutual [caretaking],” she continued. “I want to have 50/50. If I don’t have 50/50, which I don’t believe I’ve ever had, ever, then no.”

Amber Is Battling Both of Her Exes

Currently, Amber is not on great terms with either of her exes.

Gary Shirley and Amber share 12-year-old daughter Leah together. Although they had been getting along the last few years, things blew up last week when Amber heard Gary and Kristina were calling her their “teenage” daughter and laughing about it.

Amber went on several social media rants, and then indirectly accused Gary of trying to cheat on his wife. “Gary, if you and Kristina are so happy, then why don’t you tell her about how many times you had called me up and talked about sexual encounters that we used to have,” the Indiana native said. “How many times did you sit there and say, ‘Oh, you’re missing big daddy?’”

Amber and Andrew have also been fighting, bickering about visitation time when it comes to their 2-year-old son James. Amber was arrested in July 2019 on domestic violence charges and was sentenced to three years of probation.

In a clip for next week’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Amber explained that she didn’t want to interrupt James’ routine, so when she and Andrew split she allowed for her ex and the baby to stay in the home she purchased near. Andrew has primary custody of James and Amber gets unsupervised visits.

Ambers Ex Is Currently Living in Her Dream House

On Tuesday's #TeenMomOG, @ItsGaryTime invites @AmberLPortwood on a boating trip near her old home… but it may stir up some feelings for her. Will she go? pic.twitter.com/hHTQBeJTjM — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) February 7, 2021

In the sneak peek for Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Gary’s wife Kristina Anderson invited Amber to join them boating. The only problem was that they might bump into Andrew along the way.

“We’ll probably go to Giest, close to your old crib. The one you used to have… It’s Andrew’s now,” Gary says in the clip. When he asked if she missed her house, she said, “Yeah. I do.”

In a flashback, Amber says that the home was her “dream.”

“I bought it to give Leah a better life and I had hopes of building a family there,” she adds. “But when my relationship with Andrew ended, I wanted to do what was best for our son and didn’t want to disrupt his routine. Now I’m living an hour away in a rental home and I haven’t been back in over a year.”

Since Amber lives so far away from Leah, Gary and Kristina offered for Amber to move into a modular home on their property. She didn’t immediately take them up on the offer, though she said it was tempting because then she would be able to spend more time with her daughter.

