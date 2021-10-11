VIDEO: Amber Portwood Slams Fans in Expletive-Laden Rant

“Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood lashed out during an Instagram live video on Sunday, October 10, which is also Mental Health Day. While co-stars like Maci Bookout tried to bring awareness to the emotional, psychological, and social well-being of “Teen Mom OG fans,” Portwood seemed to attack viewers.

One fan on Reddit recorded Portwood’s diatribe and spliced it together, along with adding music.

“Yes, that’s right. Don’t do drugs… whatever that means,” she said at the beginning of the video.

“Oh, believe me I don’t let haters get to me. Are you kidding me?” she added. “I try to be as nice as possible. Keep your negativity away from my page.”

Portwood, 31, denied being on drugs. “OK. I’m not high on pills. Oh, God. Here we go… You’re saying I’m high on pills [but] I’m talking to you right now,” the mother-of-two responded. “Am I nodding out? No. You’re so dumb… My pupils are big because I’m on medication. Are you guys stupid?”

Portwood Claimed Leah Is ‘F****** Fine’

Portwood only briefly mentioned Leah, the 12-year-old daughter she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Gary Shirley.

Leah and her mother haven’t been on speaking terms since Portwood’s last Instagram rant in March 2021 where she accused Leah’s stepmother, Kristina Anderson, of being a “homewrecker” and a “whore.”

“You guys can say, ‘Poor Leah’ all you f****** want,” Portwood said. “Leah’s perfectly f****** fine.”

Despite raising her voice and using foul language, the “Teen Mom OG” star denied fans were provoking her.

“No, I’m not angry. If I was angry you would f****** know,” she told them. “F*** off my f****** life and happy mother f****** Mental Health Day.”

Portwood continued to be combative with her following, calling them repulsive at one point.

“You’re not hard, you f****** freak. Don’t ask if I’m OK! You’re f****** disgusting. Are you stupid? What f****** world are you living in… You f****** idiot.”

Portwood finished her diatribe by brushing off comments from fans. “I’m not scared anymore. I’m not scared anymore,” she said. “This isn’t a rant. Quit calling it a rant. Be quiet. Go away.”

Some fans weren’t sure if Portwood’s most recent diatribe would help her strained relationship with Leah.

“I’m just curious: What does Amber hope to accomplish with these online rants, besides looking like a crazy woman? And distance poor Leah even further,” one fan on Reddit asked.

“eah, I’m sure Leah is fine, she’s super glad her mom acts like this,” another added.

Others worried about how Leah would be affected by her mother’s social media activity. “I feel so bad for Leah,” they said. “She definitely sees this and her peers do too. I hope other kids don’t give her crap for having a crackhead mom.”

Bookout Handled Mental Health Day Different Than Portwood

While Portwood battled with fans, Bookout took a different approach to Mental Health Day. During an interview with E! News, the Tennessee native revealed it was her 12-year-old son Bentley’s idea to film his therapy sessions for “Teen Mom OG.”

He said that if you’re watching me on the show and you think I’m cool because I’m on TV, then I can maybe normalize this for you,” Bookout said about Bentley. “I thought it was quite extraordinary for someone his age, but he’s wise beyond his years.”

“I think there’s such a stigma around therapy and counseling in general, but especially for children and males,” Bookout continued. “I’ve always been very open and honest with him about therapy that I’ve done twice a month, once a month, basically my whole adult life and the benefits of it.”

