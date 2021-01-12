Teen Mom: Amber Portwood Posts Rare Social Media Update

Ahead of the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, Amber Portwood has become more active on social media. After announcing she was going to take a break from online activity following her legal woes, the star has begun to share daily updates on Snapchat, an ephemeral picture messaging app that deletes posts after 24 hours. While some fans were happy to see the Indiana native active again, others were surprised by her appearance, as noted by The Hollywood Gossip.

Amber, 30, was accused of looking “unrecognizable” in some of her photos, likely because she is using filters on her photos. In some of the photos, her chin appears more slender and her skin looks flawless.

“Just got home… hectic and fun day at the same time… never a dull moment,” she captioned the photo. “Hope everyone is safe and of course sending all my love again. You all are so supportive and caring, it’s amazing to speak with you. Love.”

In a post on January 11, Amber shared a post-shower selfie. “When you just feel so much better after a warm bath, she wrote. “And Mucinez lol”

The star might have been inundated with messages. Her post the following morning seemed to hint that men were sending her responses after talking about her warm bath. “Trying not to smirk, however, guys come on lol and I mean “GUYS” calm it down lol,” she said. “I have to prepare to open snaps when I wake up lol gotta love my girls but they get a little umm yeah too. Something in the snaps here I guess this morning.”

It Seems Amber Boyfriend Dimitri Garcia Are Still Together

Even though the coronavirus pandemic has kept them apart for months, Amber and her Belgian boyfriend Dimitri Garcia are still dating. As noted by THG, she shared a photo of Dimitri last week where she gushed over him and called him her “Viking.”

“My little Viking!!! LOL guess I’m feeling some type of way this morning,” she wrote. “Today is a great day though and even better in a couple of hours.”

Teen Mom fans previously thought Amber was missing because of something Dimitri wrote in October 2020. “Let’s stay positive because each day that passes is one less day before we find her. I love you,” Dimitri wrote at the time. However, he liked meant to say “until we see each other again.”

Amber took a break from her social media hiatus to clarify that she was safe. “I’m not missing! Love everyone 💗 Thank you for your concern though,” she wrote at the time.

Amber Is Ready to ‘Move On’

Following her machete incident with ex-fiance Andrew Glennon, Amber is ready to move forward with her life.

Her ex was granted physical custody of their son, James, after she allegedly attacked Andrew with a machete in July 2019 while he was holding the baby. Amber was sentenced to probation for three years after she pleaded guilty to domestic battery and intimidation.

While she got her life back together, ex Gary Shirley, the father of their 12-year-old daughter Leah, invited her to live with them. “He wants me to live on his land… in a trailer,” she says in the sneak peek clip of the new season. “Are you serious right now?”

“It’s time to move the f*** forward,” she adds in another part of the trailer, though it wasn’t clear what she was referring to.

To find out the latest happenings on Amber and the rest of the Teen Mom OG girls, don’t miss the series when it returns to MTV on January 26.

READ NEXT: Teen Mom Fan-Favorite Chelsea Houska DeBoer Quits